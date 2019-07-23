Foxtel, Netflix tipped to join forces

Anticipation is building around a major announcement from Foxtel this week, which is expected to see Australia's biggest pay-TV provider partner with one of its biggest rivals.

If the rumours are to be believed, Foxtel could team with Netflix in addition to overhauling the software on its set-top boxes, adding voice controls, and issuing new remote controls to subscribers.

Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany is expected to address the rumours at an event in Sydney tomorrow.

Photos of what could be a new Foxtel iQ4 remote control have purportedly leaked on internet forums already, however, with Whirlpool user "Habibo" posting a picture of a controller with a dedicated Netflix button beside shortcuts to TV shows, movies, and sport.

A remote control from Whirlpool forum user “Habibo” that purports to be a new device from pay-TV provider Foxtel.

If correct, the partnership could see Foxtel subscribers access Netflix content directly from their iQ box, unlocking thousands of hours of extra content from the one piece of hardware.

Netflix currently boasts more than 11.5 million Australian subscribers, according to Roy Morgan.

The leaked Foxtel remote control also featured a microphone, fuelling speculation users will be able to search for TV shows on their Foxtel iQ using their voice alone.

Mediaweek also reported Foxtel could update the software on its two most recent set-top boxes, the iQ3 and iQ4, and add more on-demand streaming options for sport.

The news will come almost a year after Foxtel last unveiled a raft of changes to its service, including the addition of Australia's first 4K channel.