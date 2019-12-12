Four of the Northern Rivers’ most wanted arrested

PROACTIVE policing yesterday led to the arrests of four of the most wanted men on the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege at 11.30am they were patrolling Casino for a 24-year-old Casino man wanted on warrants.

They sighted the man in a car which they pulled over. He ran from police, but was found with the assistance of police dog Yogi and had his warrants executed.

At 11.40am police were patrolling the Dunoon area for a 35-year-old Dunoon man who had an outstanding warrant. He gave police a false name and tried to ride off on his pushbike, but police caught and arrested him.

At 2.45pm police attended an Elm Street, Casino address in order to locate a 29-year-old Casino man wanted for domestic violence related offences.

He resisted police attempts to arrest him and intentionally headbutted the side beam of a police vehicle, causing damage.

He was charged with the domestic violence related offences along with new charges of resisting police and destroying property.

Police will be seeking compensation for the cost of the repairs of the head-butt.

At 3.20pm police sighted a 20-year-old Casino man who was a passenger in a car at Goonellabah.

Police were aware he was wanted for three serious domestic violence related offences. He was arrested and charged.

All four offenders were refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Sen-Constable Henderson said the same police will be out today looking for more people who are wanted or have outstanding warrants.

“Inquiries will be made at their homes, places where they are known to frequent and their places of work,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

“If you have an outstanding warrant you can keep looking over your shoulder for plain clothes and uniformed police for the rest of your life, or hand yourself in and get it over with.”