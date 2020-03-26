Menu
Map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW. Picture: NSW Health
Four new cases of COVID-19, total of 21 in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
26th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
THERE are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, with four people testing positive overnight.

This increase comes after a spike of new cases on Tuesday, when 10 people tested positive in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Most COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW were acquired overseas.

There are no clusters in Northern NSW, however in the Tenterfield LGA there is between one and four locally acquired cases with an unknown source of infection.

More than 1400 people have been tested at local flu clinics and general practitioners in recent weeks.

The proportion of positive tests in Northern NSW, 1.48 per cent, is on par with the state average of 1.51 per cent.

A smaller proportion of people in Northern NSW are getting tested for COVID-19 compared to residents across the state, with just 457 people per 100,000 going in for a test, compared to the state average of 833.

The local health district was unable to confirm whether the children recently testing positive to COVID-19 were in the area, citing privacy reasons.

In an interview with the ABC on Wednesday, health district chief executive Wayne Jones said health district medical workers were checking in with COVID-19 patients who were self-isolating at home.

"There is daily contact from the health unit to ensure they're not in want of anything," Mr Jones said.

"All of the cases here are presenting mild conditions, and the vast majority are self-isolating at home."

He again warned social distancing was imperative, with the virus impacting people from across the region.

"Those confirmed cases are spread across the length of the health district from the Tweed to the Clarence Valley," Mr Jones said.

