Four ladies and their dreams on stage

COMING SOON: In Lipstick Dreams, four women from the Blue Heaven Hairdressing Salon dream of downing their hairbrushes and taking up microphones at the local talent night.
LIPSTICK Dreams is the upcoming theatre production at Rochdale Theatre by Lismore Theatre Company.

The play is set in the Blue Heaven Ladies Hairdressing Salon in a small Australian country town.

Four very different women from the salon swap hairbrushes for microphones as they get ready to perform in a talent night at a local Chinese restaurant.

But their ambitions go way beyond the talent night, as they dream of changing their lives, of being noticed, of getting married, of stardom, and even escape from their sleepy rural environment.

Written by Helen O'Connor and Simon Hopkinson, this is a must-see play full of laughter, tears and fun, with toe-tapping songs from the swinging 1960s that will have you dancing in the aisles.

Director Sylvia Clarke, who directed Last of the Red Hot Lovers for the company, says she is delighted with such a strong cast.

There's Jo (Sharon Brodie), the distracted, disappointed, try-hard salon manager and Jenny (Allysa Tonks), her nervous apprentice, Jess (Beth Hobbs), the loud, domineering character with plenty of attitude, while Jan, the customer (Vilma Giacomini), is a character all audiences can relate to.

Tickets are $20 or $15 concession and company members. Purchase online at Trybooking or at the door.

At Rochdale Theatre on April 6, 7 (sold out), 8, 13, 14 and 15. For more details, visit lismoretheatrecompany.org.au

Topics:  lipstrick dreams lismore lismore theatre company northern rivers entertainment rochdale theatre whatson

Lismore Northern Star

