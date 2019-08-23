Forget dream-catchers, hand-knitted fruit is in

I WENT to the craft and upcycled fair as I was interested to see what artsy crafty stuff was going on in my community. There was a great spread of knitted cardigans, dream catchers, earrings and handy things for babies to have in their prams. As I breezed past the handmade soaps, teacup birdfeeders and succulents in teapots, I came across a stall with an eye-catching display of hand-knitted fruit and vegetables. I screeched to a halt. Up until this period of my life I had not realised that I was missing hand-knitted fruit and vegetables in my life.

I was a goner. I had to have them. You should have seen the hand knitted cakes. The lamington was a beauty. Any resolutions I had about not acquiring more stuff went out the window. I needed my hand-knitted fruit. I began the slow and careful business of selection. A carrot, banana, chilli and stem of broccoli made the cut, followed by a corn cob and half an avocado complete with pip. It wasn't easy, let me tell you, and even now I am thinking back and wondering what I might have overlooked.

I have been thinking about beauty recently. Part of my recovery from a knee operation has involved rehab and I have noticed how entirely functional and utterly no nonsense this process is. The place where rehab tales place gives no concession at all to any notion of beauty. It's all machines and practicality. But isn't beauty as much a part of health for the spirit as anything else? Don't we need things of beauty to inspire and uplift?

I remembered when my friend was very ill, blind and dying. He had become so thin it hurt to rest in the bed. I offered to get him a sheepskin to lie on, but the only colour I could get was bright pink. He flat out refused. He couldn't be seen lying on pink sheepskin. When I protested he said to me, "aesthetics are everything.”

While I don't go that far, I do think that if we reduce everything to its basic function and nothing else, what do we have? A robotic approach to life? Is that enough for you? It isn't for me, that's for sure. Maybe that's why I responded to the charmingly absurd collection of hand-knitted fruits and veg. Here was lovingly crafted whimsy and it made me smile. I think wellbeing comes on many levels and beauty feeds the spirit in a way that a selection of white plastic teaspoons cannot. Functional yes. Lovely to look at, no.

Back at rehab, when I looked deeper, I could see there was a beauty at play here, one of human kindness and helpfulness. They are priceless.