A Sydney man found in possession of $1 million worth of cannabis in Bangalow faced Byron Local Court this week. Picture: NSW Police
News

Forensic tests for driver of truck carrying $1M of drugs

Aisling Brennan
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:24 AM
A SYDNEY man found in possession of $1 million worth of cannabis in Bangalow will undergo a forensic procedure to assist with the prosecution case against him.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on January 16.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing 145 bags of cannabis with a street value of $1 million.

Mr Nguyen was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

He did not appear before Byron Local Court on Monday when his matter was dealt with by Magistrate Michael Dakin.

Mr Dakin approved an application to carry out a forensic procedure on Mr Nguyen be completed by February 3.

The court heard the procedure would be "highly relevant to the prosecution" case.

Acting as an agent for Mr Nguyen's legal counsel, solicitor Tom Ivey asked the court if a Vietnamese interpreter could be requested for the man's next court appearance as he "doesn't speak English".

Mr Ivey made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on February 3 for the results of the forensic procedure before his matter is due back in court on March 23.

byron local court cannabis northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
