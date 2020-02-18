FOR SALE: Audrey Hepburn inspired 1880 country cottage

Lindee-Anne Flack has designed this Kyogle house in shades and colours inspired by Aueery Hepburn. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

AN ORDINARY 1880 timber home in Kyogle has been transformed into a home of beauty inspired by film star Audrey Hepburn.

Interior designer Lindee-Anne Flack selected each item to fit the room and her guiding principle for interior design is beauty.

Up for sale, Rose Cottage has beauty in spades and with all the furnishings is ready for the right person to move in.

Every corner of the home has been transformed including opening up the veranda to fit a daybed and plants to make it an inviting space to relax.

"It's been a mammoth task putting back what was stripped from the house, like the old doors," Flack said.

With her idol Audrey Hepburn providing the inspiration for black accents throughout the house, every room is a visual treat.

"To me, she epitomises the old Hollywood glamour and that classic style that never goes out of fashion," Flack said.

The light fittings sourced from three states are romantic and cast light patterns across the cream walls of the rooms.

Anything that could be recycled was transformed by Flack's deft hand.

She has 18th century gossip chairs in the study.

In the formal dining room, are plush, deep red velvet chairs and a restored 250 year old table which would be a fitting place to have dinner with Hepburn herself.



White lace curtains enhance the romantic with nooks on the veranda and in the corner of rooms inviting you to sit down and read a book. Perhaps with a coffee (Hepburn's favourite drink) in your hand.

"My style is calming, a come and relax style," Flack said.

There is aircon in the living room.

The fluoro lights and timber veneers are gone and the house is filled with elegant colours and tones.

"I saw past the rat poo and the rot," Flack said.

"Luckily I have a husband who is a perfectionist who helped make this happen."

The kitchen has had the biggest transformation.

From a poky dark kitchen, the room is now sunlit and has all the mod cons among the teapots.

Rose Cottage glows, which is exactly what Flack had in mind

• Rose Cottage built by the O'Farrell family of Dublin in 1880, was originally located in the in main street of Kyogle and was moved by bullocks in 1922 to be the farmhouse of a large dairy servicing Kyogle and the Butter Factory. Located at 1 Junction St, the property is for sale for $450,000 with Northern Rivers Realty.