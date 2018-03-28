For all the love of the circus

A GENTLEMAN friend asked me out. I hesitated. Did I really want to get involved with him, I thought. Do I want to get involved with anyone at all? But then he played a trump card. Would you like to go the circus, he said. In that moment I capitulated. Circus is a magic world for me. We are a circus-y family. My great grandparents toured Australia in a travelling circus, my daughter is an accomplished hula hooper and about to perform at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

So last weekend when I was offered tickets for CIRCA at the town hall, I was down at the venue in a flash. And what a show it was.

Circa is a performance company that has an impressive worldwide reputation for contemporary physical circus. They have performed in 30 countries to over a million people, gathering standing ovations and rave reviews along the way. The director Yaron Lifschitz has drawn together an ensemble that combines dance, movement, theatre and circus skills into a show that is beyond sensational. The physicality and strength of the performers is incredible. The night I went the audience was in raptures. They gasped at the feats of derring do, the tumbling, the contortion, the trapeze, the balancing, the tossing and catching of performers and all the rest. It was thrilling, comic and completely captivating.

How do these people maintain this level of physicality without sustaining injuries, I thought as a nubile young woman was tossed across the stage and landed on the shoulders of a waiting handsome man in tight blue shorts (bonus). The ensemble bounded on, with crazy good aerials, balancing and twisting that kept everyone enthralled.

In short, it was brilliant and wonderful that they chose good old Lismore for the world premiere of the latest production, Peepshow. I asked why they chose us and was told Lismore is a creative a city with enthusiastic and responsive audiences. Peepshow was a sell-out. The crowd went wild, cheering, clapping and whistling. We do do a good audience I thought smugly, looking around.

As for my date, well it took me a while but finally I was convinced and I ended up going out/staying in with him for 10 years. Asking a gal to the circus is a very persuasive and charming thing to do. The relationship eventually ended, turned out he was a bit of a clown. But I did see a lot of circus and performance in that time. That has enriched my life enormously.