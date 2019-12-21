Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Derrick Lewis poses during UFC 229 weigh-in. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Derrick Lewis poses during UFC 229 weigh-in. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
eXtra

Footage shows UFC star KO trash-talking boxer

by William Pugh
21st Dec 2019 1:05 PM

UFC star Derrick Lewis has revealed CCTV footage of him battering a "s*** talker" in the gym with a brutal KO.

Lewis, one of MMA's hardest-hitting heavyweights, decided to get his own back on the boxer, who Lewis claimed had given him lip.

The footage shows Lewis mercilessly laying into his opponent with a barrage of blows before the unfortunate chap eventually goes down.

Lewis tweeted the footage alongside the caption: "When a boxers said he will knock me out because I'm an MMA fighter."

And he also posted on his Instagram with a different caption that read: "When a boxer comes to my gym talking s*** … HE'S OK."

Fans online were quick to jump on the footage with some people not happy with Lewis for continuing to punch his opponent when he was down.

One posted: "Few dirty digs when he was out cold."

To which someone added: "He's an MMA fighter, they do that all the time."

Tat2Gary added: "Close round. I think Lewis took it though - every MMA judge."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Live stream Fight Night 165 on December 21 from 6pm (AEDT) - Ortega v Sung Jung with ESPN on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
derrick lewis mma ufc
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art flourishes at small school

        premium_icon Art flourishes at small school

        News FROM totem poles to murals, this small rural school is flourishing with new public art.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed

        Delicious treats on the menu at Lismore’s new cafe

        premium_icon Delicious treats on the menu at Lismore’s new cafe

        News NEW ‘market to plate’ cafe offers menu made of entirely locally-produced...