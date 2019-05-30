Follow smell of coffee on trail

COME AND TRY: Tony Pilati (left) at Café Cappello Carrington St, Lismore a participating business in the inaugural Italian Café Culture Trail in June in the lead up to the Lismore Friendship Festival's Piazza in the Park on Sunday, June 23 2019 in Spinks Park.

THE Lismore Friendship Festival celebrates and acknowledges the positive contribution Italians have made to the region whilst working with Lismore City Council to strengthen the sister-city relationship Lismore has with Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto in northern Italy.

Now in its fourth year, a series of activities have been developed outside the main event, the annual Piazza in the Park to be held on Sunday, June 23. This year the festival seeks to mobilise the hospitality sector in the city's CBD to help build momentum.

In 2019 Italian Café Culture Trail has been introduced in the downtown area to offer the public authentic Italian cuisine, refreshments and hospitality during the month of June, in the lead up to the Piazza in the Park. This provides businesses with an opportunity to showcase special dishes on their regular menus, promote their special coffee blends or feature traditional Italian wines and liqueurs along with arts and music as they see fit.

"They can highlight existing menu options, or especially design something in the spirit of the Veneto from where many of the early local Italian settlers migrated from.

"They can decorate their premises, highlight special contributions with flags, or use the signature Lismore Friendship Festival heart, said festival organiser Ros Derrett.

Each business involved will use a stamp so that when customers purchase the special item of an Italian meal/dish/drink their special card will be stamped - all cards with 8 stamps on them will go into the draw to win a prize with names pulled out of a hat at the Piazza in the Park. Cards will be available on each participating businesses' counters.

Customers will be encouraged to post their tasting and social experiences on social media and help create a real "buzz” around what local food outlets have on offer in Lismore.

Each year the Piazza has successfully attracted thousands of residents and visitors to Spinks Park through a free family friendly fun day of authentic Italian food and wine, entertainment, games, dancing and fellowship in a relaxed atmosphere.

For more information :

www.LismoreFriendship

Festival.com.au