Focus on family and faith as case begins

The families of four young kids killed in the horror Oatlands crash confirmed on Wednesday they would not be at Thursday's court appearance of the accused drink-driver in the tragic incident, instead choosing to focus on their faith and surviving children.

It has been two months since Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 8, and their cousin Veronica Sakr, 11, were walking to buy ice cream with three other young relatives when they were struck and killed by a ute driven by alleged drunk driver Samuel Davidson on Bettington Rd.

Danny and Leila Abdallah with their children Antony, (left), Angelina (right) and Sienna Abdallah (front left), who were killed in a crash in Oatlands in February.

Both families have chosen to stay firm on their position of forgiveness, making a "conscious decision" not to attend the 29-year-old's appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, where he will face 20 charges, including manslaughter and high-range drink driving.

In a statement on behalf of the Abdallah and Sakr families, grieving father Danny Abdallah said the families were "determined" to focus on their surviving children and their faith following the "tragic and horrific loss".

"We have made a conscious decision not to attend the hearing," Mr Abdallah said. "We also have fervent faith in (God) with the knowledge that our children are in his loving arms."

"We're determined to spend time with (family) who are still with us and remain in constant prayer for the strength we need to see us through this time."

Davidson, the alleged driver of the ute which veered off Bettington Rd and into the group of seven children on the evening of Saturday, February 1, blew three times the legal blood alcohol content before being arrested at the scene.

Mr Abdallah said both families had been "greatly impacted" by the incident but had not wavered from their "position of total forgiveness to the driver", and expressed his faith in "true justice".

"Our trust is in our Australian judicial system, and expect the outcome will be in accordance with true justice by the governing laws of this nation which we love," he said. "We will be reunited with our children one day soon and we encourage all those who are supporting us to keep this truth in mind … we request continued love and prayers for our family who is greatly impacted by this tragedy."

The statement from the families also wished all Australians well and encouraged people to "spend quality time" with their families during the "uncertain times" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally published as Focus on family and faith as case begins