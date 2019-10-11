Flyer ‘deserves free flights’ after vomit hell

A passenger is tended to by a flight attendant after a drunk flyer vomited in her hair. Picture: Cassidy Smith

COULDN'T he have reached for an airsickness bag?

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago to Baltimore got more than she bargained for on Tuesday when a reportedly drunk passenger vomited in her hair.

According to a Twitter thread relaying the incident by fellow passenger Cassidy Smith, the man vomited into the woman's hair soon after boarding, Fox News reported.

A drunk guy THREW UP in this poor girls hair 🤮 pic.twitter.com/wvaysFCKwg — Cassidy Smith (@Cassidy44) October 8, 2019

The woman and man reportedly have no relationship with each other.

In footage shot by Ms Smith, flight attendants tend to the female passenger. Ms Smith added the woman was forced to wash her hair in a bathroom sink.

Fortunately, the "drunk" passenger was escorted off the plane. Unfortunately, so was the entire flight - as every passenger was forced to deplane to allow the aircraft to be cleaned.

Eventually, passengers were able to board once again for their Baltimore flight.

But wait - there's more.

All fresh & so clean clean after she washes her hair in the bathroom sink. She handled this like an absolute champ! @SpiritAirlines this girl deserves endless free flights! pic.twitter.com/QQZIyMtFFJ — Cassidy Smith (@Cassidy44) October 8, 2019

Before the flight was able to take off after the initial delay, a drunk man and woman - reportedly with no association to the first drunk male passenger - had accidentally locked themselves in the back backroom and allegedly flooded the back of the plane.

SIKE! Jk. We actually were taxing out to finally take off when these two drunk idiots lock themselves in the back bathroom and flood the back of the plane 🤦🏻‍♀️ (in no way related to the 1st drunk guy) pic.twitter.com/9Ws1RIfdo1 — Cassidy Smith (@Cassidy44) October 9, 2019

Ms Smith recorded the pair being taken off the flight.

