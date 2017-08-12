24°
News

Flu cases rise but season yet to peak

Geoff Egan
| 12th Aug 2017 6:22 AM
Health authorities encourage all to get flu shot before season's peak.
Health authorities encourage all to get flu shot before season's peak. Greg Miller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PREVENTABLE flu cases have spiked in recent weeks, swamping Northern NSW hospitals.

NSW Health figures have revealed 940 people with confirmed influenza cases have attended Northern NSW hospitals. The rate of confirmed flu cases for every 100,000 people has increased throughout the year to 39.8 in late July from 1.63 cases for every 100,000 in January.

But doctors are warning those numbers will increase with the flu season yet to peak.

NSW Health data showed in the last week of July alone 526 people were admitted to hospitals across NSW with pneumonia and influenza-like illnesses.

North Coast Public Health director Paul Corben said there had been a high number of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases reported across the district, and influenza activity is expected to remain high for at least the next few weeks.

"If you haven't already had a flu vaccination, there's still time to get vaccinated and reduce your chances of becoming seriously ill this season,” he said.

"Flu vaccination is free for higher-risk groups, including pregnant women, people with certain chronic medical conditions - such as severe asthma, diabetes or heart disease - and Aboriginal people aged six months to five years, or over 15 years.

"Vaccination is the best protection against seasonal influenza. Those eligible for a free vaccine should make an appointment with their local doctor as soon as possible. Other people should see their GP or chemist.”

NSW Health communicable diseases director Vicky Sheppeard said across the state there had been an increase in emergency department admissions in recent weeks.

"During peak times we encourage people to seek advice from their GPs and HealthDirect.gov.au, a 24-hour helpline that provides immediate health advice online from registered nurses,” she said.

Dr Sheppeard said older residents were particularly at risk and should vaccinate.

"We are seeing high levels of both influenza A and B strains circulating in the community, which places vulnerable people at high risk of catching influenza and developing severe complications. There have also been 150 outbreaks reported in aged care facilities since the start of the year,” she said.

"It is also important to remember that it's not too late to vaccinate. Winter will be here for another month and we usually see influenza activity continue into September.”

- NewsRegional

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  emergency department flu season flu vaccination influenza northern nsw local health district

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Paws for a day in the park

Paws for a day in the park

GET your furry friend out of the day and enjoy the biennial Paws In The Park charity event.

Homelessness Connect Day gathers goodwill

Celebration gathering for homeless at Winsome Hotel

Holidays are in the eye of the beholder

Veranda Talk columnist for The Lismore Echo Dr Airdre Grant.

Not all paths lead to the right holiday

The future of learning to be revealed at conference

NSW Public Education primary school teachers in Northern Rivers head to Coffs Harbour for annual education conference.

Annual NSW Public Education conference will inform NR principals.

Local Partners

Lismore presents its influence at BBWF

Lismore luminaries represent Northern Rivers Region at BBWF

Agree to disagree for party's sake

"This is a debate about emotion, not reason”

Best of Sydney's comedy on tour

VISITING: South African comedian Dusty Rich.

Four funnymen are the hilarious envoy from the big smoke

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Scottish star brings folk country hits back

POPULAR PERFORMER: Scotland's legendary singer-songwriter Isla Grant, returns to town.

Isla Grant is coming to Lismore

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

The Sunshine State's laidback lifestyle leads us into a love of books about love

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!