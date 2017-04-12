Floods hold back rehoming of Chico

THE Lismore Pound is currently full and there are nine dogs needing new homes, including this little Bull mastiff cross called Chico.

The recent floods have hampered attempt to rehome animals as people struggle to get back on their feet after the most devastating flood Lismore has seen since 1974.

However, there are currently nine animals that really need your help.

From Chico the adorable puppy to a two-year-old black Labrador, a brindle Staffy, a tan Shar Pei and more. Come and meet them all and see if any would be a welcome addition to your family.

During the flood other animal rescue groups around Australia came to help Lismore City Council as at that stage the Lismore Pound was overfull. Dogs were found homes in interstate NSW, Queensland and Victoria thanks to generosity of these groups. Council would like to extend its humble gratitude to Northern Rivers Animal Services, the Animal Rights & Rescue Group, Wally's Rescue and many others for helping us during this natural disaster.

To view animals at Lismore Pound, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.