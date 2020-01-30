Flood stories: SCU lecturer looks back at lessons learned

SHARE YOUR STORY: Southern Cross University lecturer and sound artist Jeanti St Clair is looking to record people's stories from the 2017 floods as part of her Quad residency. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

A NEW audio storytelling project is under way to document the experience of Lismore residents three years after floods devastated the city in 2017.

Southern Cross University lecturer and sound artist Jeanti St Clair is currently working on a new audio storytelling residency project Flood Stories, which will tell local residents’ stories and experiences from flooding.

Ms St Clair said Flood Stories was a participatory audio storytelling project to be installed in a shipping container at Lismore’s The Quad in April this year.

The installation will feature audio stories about the 2017 Lismore flood, told from the perspectives of people who were flooded and people who helped in the recovery.

Each flood story is presented as an audio recording that has been collected through a public storytelling workshop and interviews.

Next week, Ms St Clair will be hosting a public workshop for storyteller-contributors to help them to prepare for recording their stories.

“I will be hoping to get people to come along to the workshop and have a think about how they can tell their stories,” she said.

The workshop will be held on February 11, 5-8pm, at the Lismore City Library, Magellan St, Lismore, but workshop places are limited and participation is by invitation only.

Interested people should contact Ms St Clair on 0414 481 753 for more information.

“I’m really interested in people whose homes and businesses were flooded, who may have had a hairy experience and people who were involved with rescues and clean up,” she said.

“It can also be stories from other floods. It doesn’t have to be just from the 2017 floods.”

Ms St Clair said the project was timed to coincide with the third anniversary of the Cyclone Debbie flood that devastated Lismore.

“What I’m hoping for from both the workshops and when the installation is launched, is that this provides a point of reflection three years on from the flood so we don’t lost sight of the amazing community response that occurred and that we are able to recall some of the things we learned from that flood,” she said.

“I think the question may come up why are we still talking about the flood three years on, but we can take a step back and have a look at what we did this time, and what we can do differently next time.”