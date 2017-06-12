ROAD CLOSURES: List of road closures across the region

MONDAY 4.26pm:
CLOSED
Lismore City Council:
- Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
- Keerong Road
- Oakey Creek Road, Georgica
Kyogle Council:
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
- Old Tweed Road
- Sawpit Creek Road
- Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
- Williams Road
Richmond Valley Council:
- Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
- Ross Lane
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
CAUTIONED
Lismore City Council:
- Bentley Road, Tullera
- Bice Road
- Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
- Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
- Boorerie Creek Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Caniaba Road
- Cawongla Road
- Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
- Dorroughby Road
- Fraser Road, Dunoon
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Gwynne Road, Jiggi
- Hart Road, Larnook
- Jiggi Road
- Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
- Moffit Road, culvert washed out
- Mountain Top Road
- Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
- Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
- Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin
Kyogle Council:
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Baileys Bridge Road
- Boorabee Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Clarence Way
- Collins Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Ferndale Road
- Hayes Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lions Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- Oxbow Road
- Pines Road
- Proctors Road
- Roseberry Creek Road
- Sargents Road
- Saunders Road
- Sugar Glider Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Wainwrights Road
- Warra Warra Lane
Richmond Valley Council:
- Allwood Street
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Hockeys Lane
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Rambaldinis Road
- Reardons Lane
- Rocky Mouth Creek Road
- Schielers Road
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- The Gap Road
Ballina Shire Council:
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Burns Point Ferry
- Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek
Byron Shire Council:
- Coomburra Cres
- Orana Road
- Palmwoods Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
