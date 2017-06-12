20°
Critical Alert

ROAD CLOSURES: List of road closures across the region

Marnie Johnston
12th Jun 2017 7:29 AM Updated: 11:10 AM

MONDAY 4.26pm: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road
Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Hart Road, Larnook
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road

 

 

MONDAY 9.45am: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Ross Lane
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek

 

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Orana Road

 

 

MONDAY 8am: 

CLOSED

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

  • The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
  • Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection

CAUTIONED

Lismore City Council:

  • Bentley Road, Tullera
  • Bice Road
  • Bishops Creek Road, Coffee Camp
  • Blue Knob Road, between Symonds Road and Suffolk Park
  • Boorerie Creek Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Crofton Road, Nimbin, near Hensen Road
  • Dorroughby Road
  • Fraser Road, Dunoon
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Gwynne Road, Jiggi
  • Jiggi Road
  • Koonorigan Road, 2km from Nimbin Road
  • Moffit Road, culvert washed out
  • Mountain Top Road
  • Pelican Creek Road, South Gundurimba
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
  • Suffolk Road, off Blue Knob Road
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Tuntable Falls Road, Nimbin

Kyogle Council:

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Baileys Bridge Road
  • Boorabee Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Hayes Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lions Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Pines Road
  • Proctors Road
  • Roseberry Creek Road
  • Sargents Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Sugar Glider Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Wainwrights Road
  • Warra Warra Lane

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Allwood Street
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Rocky Mouth Creek Road
  • Schielers Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Deadmans Creek at Cumbalum
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
  • Tamarind Drive between North Creek Road and Cumbalum Interchange
  • Teven/Eltham Road Intersection
  • Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council:

  • Coomburra Cres
  • Main Arm Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Orana Road

 

MONDAY 7.30am: A NUMBER of roads across the Northern Rivers are closed due to the heavy rainfall.

Lismore City Council:

  • Cathcart Street, Between Ewing and Conway Streets
  • Keerrong Road
  • Oakey Creek Road, Georgica

Byron Shire Council:

  • The Pocket Road

Kyogle Council:

  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Gradys Creek Road (see also Lions Road)
  • Old Tweed Road
  • Sawpit Creek Road
  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)
  • Williams Road

Richmond Valley Council:

  • Bora Codrington Road

Ballina Shire Council:

  • Boundary Road at Marom Creek
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Eltham Road at Maguires Creek Bridge
  • Fernleigh Road at Che Bon Restaurant Tintenbar
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Crossing
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Teven Road at B&B Timbers
  • The Coast Road at Skennars Head intersection
  • Wardell Road
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers flood roads closed

