Flood appeals unite us all in benefit concert

A GIANT flood relief benefit concert called Lismore's Back will be held on Sunday at The Lismore Workers' Club.

All funds raised will go to the Lismore City Council's Flood Appeal.

Performers taking part in Lismore Flood Appeal concert at Lismore Workers' Club.

Artists appearing include David Reeve, Marge Graham, Two Men and the Ladyz, Check 2, Pacific Jazzmen, Richard Mackney, Doug McDonald, Geoff Goldsmith, Jim Andrews, John Rainbird and many more. There will also be a performance by the 30-piece the Ballina Shire concert band.

The concert begins at 1pm and will culminate in a giant jam session. Tickets available at the Door at Club Reception on the Day at $15

The Isabella a cappella vocal group and friends will be performing at the Eureka Hall on Tuesday, May 2 as a fundraiser, also for the Lismore City Council's Flood Appeal.

Isabella a cappella perform an eclectic mix of pop, folk, blues and jazz and will also feature Dylan Curnow on piano with guest vocalists.

The food will be provided by Miss Brown's Caribbean Kitchen. Doors will open at 5.30pm with dinner and the show scheduled to start from 6.30pm. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, the show, tea/coffee, a glass of champagne and canapés on arrival and entry to the lucky door prize.

50% of CD sales will also be donated to the fund.

LAST Friday a friendly game of touch footy and sausage sizzle saw

former NRL players Dean Widders (Parramatta Eels/South Sydney Rabbitohs), and Clinton Toopi (NZ International/NZ Warriors/Gold Coast Titans), Bo De La Cruz (Australian Touch Football/Rugby Sevens/NRL Indigenous Women's All Star) come together at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah.

The indigenous programs at Mission Australia donated two signed retro rugby league jerseys.

Bullinah's Solid Mob program donated footballs and Social Futures in Lismore donated the sausages.

All proceeds are to go to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

LISMORE City Council has cancelled its Lismore Flood Appeal Concert planned for April 29 after "being unable to secure a high-profile headline act”.

"If an opportunity arises in the coming weeks with a headline act able to attend, we will look at hosting the event again,” said a council spokesperson.