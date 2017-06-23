Flood appeal funds to be handed over to those in need

Scenes from the North Coast-based Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter which has responded to 18 missions during the flood emergency.

MONEY raised from the Lismore Flood Appeal will today be allocated to one of the more than 300 affected residents and businesses in the Lismore CBD.

The appeal's co-chair, councillor Eddie Lloyd will this morning present Music Bizarre owner, Deborah Ray her cut of the $450,000 raised during the appeal, which was launched in the wake of the March natural disaster.

The Lismore Flood Appeal received 385 applications including 74 from businesses.

Applicants that requested specific amounts for the purchase of small items had these requests met and the remaining funds were allocated equally between eligible applicants.

All eligible applicants in flood-affected areas will receive funds from the Lismore Flood Appeal by July 7.

Co-chair of the Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee, Councillor Eddie Lloyd, said it would provide much-needed financial support.

"Reading the applications was heartbreaking - a lot of the applicants had lost everything, or close to it," Cr Lloyd said.

"For many people these funds do not solve the greater problem of buying a house full of furniture, or fixing a flood-affected house, but it will alleviate some financial pressure as they recover."

Many across the North Coast held their own flood support fundraisers such as Rise Above the Flood, which generated $44,367.57.

Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre Manager, Julie Williams, said it was exciting to be able to substantially enhance the work they've been doing since the flood, after receiving $14,303 from Rise Above the Flood.

"We will continue to assist community members on a case by case basis as each persons needs and priorities are different," Ms Williams said.

Replacement of furniture, white good, household items, car repairs, bedding, and medical expenses are some of the things that will be continued she said.

Maddy Braddon from Helping Hands said with the $1000 they received they are planning on working with Council and other stakeholders to provide input into flood readiness for our community.

"We are all volunteers who have already given significant time and energy to this work and this money will help us cover any costs that come up in the coming months," Ms Braddon said.