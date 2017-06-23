22°
News

Flood appeal funds to be handed over to those in need

JASMINE BURKE
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Scenes from the North Coast-based Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter which has responded to 18 missions during the flood emergency.
Scenes from the North Coast-based Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter which has responded to 18 missions during the flood emergency.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MONEY raised from the Lismore Flood Appeal will today be allocated to one of the more than 300 affected residents and businesses in the Lismore CBD.

The appeal's co-chair, councillor Eddie Lloyd will this morning present Music Bizarre owner, Deborah Ray her cut of the $450,000 raised during the appeal, which was launched in the wake of the March natural disaster.

The Lismore Flood Appeal received 385 applications including 74 from businesses.

Applicants that requested specific amounts for the purchase of small items had these requests met and the remaining funds were allocated equally between eligible applicants.

All eligible applicants in flood-affected areas will receive funds from the Lismore Flood Appeal by July 7.

Co-chair of the Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee, Councillor Eddie Lloyd, said it would provide much-needed financial support.

"Reading the applications was heartbreaking - a lot of the applicants had lost everything, or close to it," Cr Lloyd said.

"For many people these funds do not solve the greater problem of buying a house full of furniture, or fixing a flood-affected house, but it will alleviate some financial pressure as they recover."

Many across the North Coast held their own flood support fundraisers such as Rise Above the Flood, which generated $44,367.57.

Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre Manager, Julie Williams, said it was exciting to be able to substantially enhance the work they've been doing since the flood, after receiving $14,303 from Rise Above the Flood.

"We will continue to assist community members on a case by case basis as each persons needs and priorities are different," Ms Williams said.

Replacement of furniture, white good, household items, car repairs, bedding, and medical expenses are some of the things that will be continued she said.

Maddy Braddon from Helping Hands said with the $1000 they received they are planning on working with Council and other stakeholders to provide input into flood readiness for our community.

"We are all volunteers who have already given significant time and energy to this work and this money will help us cover any costs that come up in the coming months," Ms Braddon said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood funding lismore flood appeal northern rivers flood appeal rise above the flood

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
PUTRID MESS: Council and SES remove carcasses from river

PUTRID MESS: Council and SES remove carcasses from river

COUNCIL Rangers and SES volunteers have cleared two dead cows from the Wilsons River which were trapped among a pile of flood debris for several days.

'The greatest music ever written' for NORPA benefit

SING FOR A CAUSE: Opera Australia is coming to Lismore for a fundraiser to benefit NORPA.

Opera Australia will perform to help rebuild local facilities.

Finale takes it to heart

LIGHTNESS OF BEING: Principal Michael Coleman with students from Eureka Public School making love heart lanterns to take part in 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade.

Students from Eureka Public School make lantern for parade

Toenail picking at parties? No thanks

Dr Airdre Grant

When a quiet moment on the sofa makes you prey

Local Partners

Lismore doctor to stand trial over assault charges

A LISMORE gynecologist accused of 60 indecent assault and sexual assault charges has been ordered to stand trial in the Lismore District Court.

Pigeon chicks to be raised in captivity

A White- headed Pigeon chick found by WIRES.

Buddy system helps to save pigeon chicks

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!