Flood anniversary not one to celebrate, but to learn from

ONE of the worst findings from The University Centre for Rural Health survey into the impacts of last year's floods on mental health is that four per cent of respondents were still displaced from their homes six months after the event.

That just seems crazy and highlights the homelessness crisis that already existed in our region before the flood impacted.

We did not have the coping mechanisms to deal with the extra need.

It is also one of the reasons Vicki Findlay (P4) was loathe to use the phrase: "under the house is where the water goes”, an expression used to highlight where not to store your belongings if you live in the flood zone.

The reality is one of the reasons the city was so badly caught out was, many people have had to use the space under houses to take shelter and store their possessions.

Apparently, the topography of each property effects the way in which the water will flow around them, making levels unpredictable from one event to the next.

It is not about preaching what should and should not be done, but working out how to mitigate for the future.

I hope this edition goes some way to moving us forward as a city.

It's time to look ahead not back - forearmed, forewarned.