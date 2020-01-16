Menu
MANGOES FOR MONEY: Carter McDonald, 6, Maci McDonald, 5, of Lismore Heights are selling mangoes to help the koalas affected by the bush fires. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Five-year-old’s sweet assistance for koalas

Jackie Munro
16th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
EVERY day the McDonald family watches the Friends of the Koala van drive past their Lismore Heights home headed for the Rifle Range Road koala hospital facility.

Following recent bush fires across the Northern Rivers which have devastated local koala populations, Maci McDonald, 5 decided to do her part to help raise funds for the Lismore-based organisation.

Her father Matt McDonald said the idea came about following an unprecedented mango harvest on the tree in their backyard.

“This year we’ve had so many mangoes, we’ve been giving them out to family and friends and we still have plenty left,” he said.

“We thought the kids might be able to start selling them and Maci decided to raise some money for the koalas.”

FOR A GREAT CAUSE: Maci McDonald, 5, of Lismore Heights is selling mangoes to help the koalas affected by the bush fires. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
Together with her brother Carter, 6, Maci has set up her roadside mango store on Kellas Street in Lismore Heights, selling their homegrown mangoes for $2.

All money raised from the stall will go towards assisting Friends of the Koala.

Maci and Carter said they decided to help out because they both “love koalas”.

“I like everything about koalas,” Carter said.

“They’re so cute.”

The stall is located on Kellas Street near the Ballina Road roundabout.

Lismore Northern Star

