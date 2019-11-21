Five ways to help during bushfires

EWINGAR RISING: The dedicated locals from the Ewingar community who have organised the bushfire benefit concert featuring many talented artists to perform including Tex Perkins and Matt Walker to appear at a fundraiser on November 22-24, 2019.

AS BUSHFIRES continue to ravage communities across New South Wales, many people are wanting to know how they can assist those impacted by this ongoing disaster.

While many community groups including sporting ands service clubs have stepped up, there are still opportunities for individuals to help in various ways.

1. Donate $ - There are several charities accepting donations including the Australian Red Cross, the Salvation Army Disaster Appeal (or donate at any Woolworths checkout) or to Vinnies. Make sure you are giving to a reputable organisation so all the funds go where they are needed.

2. Give blood - The region's blood banks need more blood and plasma donations. If you can't afford to give money, then donating blood is a great option. While there's some conditions such as age, this is a great option, book an appointment at 13 14 95.

3. Helping wildlife - WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service) is accepting donations to help their efforts in supporting displaced and injured wildlife affected by the NSW fires.

4. First responder - You can join a local emergency services group as a volunteer. Consider joining your local Rural Fire Service brigade or State Emergency Service unit, while organisations such as the Country Women' Association and Red Cross have many different opportunities to help communities facing tough times.

5. Community - Be a good neighbour. Check on those not only living nearby, but also in your social, sporting and community groups. Take the time to be kind. Make time to boil the kettle and listen. Many people are feeling the effects of the bushfires even if they are not in an area which has been burned. The region is still in recovery from the 2017 ex-Cyclone Debbie floods and we have seen bushfires going on around us since February 2019. A great example is the Ewingar Rising concert from November 22-24. which has been organised by a wide cross-section of residents to support their burned out community.