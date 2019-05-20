Menu
A view shows wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea near the island of Roatán, Honduras, on May 18, 2019. (Honduras Fire Department)
Five dead after plane crashes into sea

by Travis Fedschun
20th May 2019 9:25 AM

FIVE people, including four Americans, were killed when a small plane crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from an airport in Honduras on Saturday US time, according to officials.

The crash happened off Roatán island, a tourist destination on the Atlantic coast of Honduras.

The Piper PA-32-260 plane was headed to the tourist port city of Trujillo, about 80 kilometres from Roatán, an island frequented by tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe, authorities told Reuters.

A State Department spokesman confirmed to Fox News four Americans were among the dead, and the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa is "providing all appropriate consular assistance."

"We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," a spokesman said. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Global Affairs Canada told CTV News a Canadian citizen was also among those killed in the crash.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a tragic plane crash in Roatán islands, Honduras. Canadian consular officials in Tegucigalpa, Honduras are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family of the victim," a Global Affairs Canada spokesman told CTV.

Officials said firefighters responded quickly to the crash site, where four of the plane's occupants were found dead. Another died hours later after being taken to a hospital, according to CTV News.

Local authorities in Honduras did not immediately offer a cause for the accident, Reuters reported.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

