Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jockey Jim Byrne steers Outback Barbie to victory at Doomben. Picture: AAP
Jockey Jim Byrne steers Outback Barbie to victory at Doomben. Picture: AAP
Horses

Five thousand good reasons to cheer No.1s

by Nathan Exelby
28th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

WAGERING service providers have joined Racing Queensland's "1 for the Bush" promotion, meaning every time a horse or dog carrying the No.1 saddlecloth wins this weekend, $5000 will go to drought relief funds.

RQ announced the initiative on Monday, pledging $1000 for every winner, and since then wagering operators Ladbrokes, TAB, Sportsbet and BetEasy have come on board and matched RQ's contribution.

All funds will go to the QCWA's Rural Crisis Fund and across the three codes, there will be 123 races run in Queensland on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, $10,000 from the TAB Country Cup Challenge Final will also go to a rural charity.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Ladbrokes Australia chief executive Dean Shannon described "1 for the Bush" as a great initiative.

"There is a lot of communities doing it tough at the moment due to this drought," Shannon said. "But one of the great attributes of Queenslanders is that we rally around each other when the chips are down. As a proud Queensland-based business we are glad to support this very worthy cause."

This weekend, race meetings will be conducted at the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Kilcoy, Barcaldine, Innisfail, Goondiwindi, Thangool and Mount Isa on Saturday.

"We're extremely grateful to our betting operators for their response to '1 for the Bush' and their willingness to match dollar for dollar," Racing Queensland chief executive Brendan Parnell said.

Sunday race meetings will be held at the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Redcliffe, Capalaba and Nanango.

FormGuide

More Stories

drought relief horse racing horses racing queensland
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        premium_icon In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        Business NEW managers put "everything they've got" into the historic pub, and will be giving it a"facelift" and bringing back old favourites.

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News Delays and expense for water deliveries raise questions for council

        How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        premium_icon How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        News THARUN Markandu would drive 15 kilometres into Lismore to get a good cup of coffee...

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with...