Five people killed in horror single-vehicle crash

Police investigate the crash in which five peoplewere killed on the Arnhem Highway on Monday morning. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

FIVE people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash after their vehicle left the road, rolled and crashed into trees, NT Police say.

Major Crash investigators are at the scene of the fatal crash which occurred approximately 60 kilometres west of Jabiru on the Arnhem Highway on Monday morning.

Police on scene could not provide information other than the fact the crash happened at high-speed and the vehicle was travelling away from Jabiru.

The five people were killed on the scene, they said.

As the last of the victims was loaded into a white mini van, four investigators sprayed markings and evidence, spread up to 100m away from the site and across the Arnhem Hwy.

There was little left of the car other than a gutted shell. Police are continuing to investigate the crash, in which five people were killed. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

A tyre, still attached to the axle, lay more than 20m away from the shell of the car, which was burnt beyond recognition and split in two.

It was half wrapped around a tree and half sitting on the verge, 10m away from the road.

After marking out the evidence, police extended the crime scene to allow for an aerial investigation by drone.

Jabiru Police were notified of the crash around 9.50am on Monday.

They rushed to the scene and located the vehicle which had left the road, rolled and crashed into trees.

Tragically, the five victims were all found dead upon arrival.

Investigators are currently working to establish the identities of the deceased, so that families can be notified.

The Arnhem Highway remains partially closed to all traffic presently while police work to identify and recover the deceased.

The 2019 Northern Territory Road Toll now stands at 28 compared to 47 this time last year.