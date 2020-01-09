Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

WE'RE a nation of beach lovers, and with one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in the country, who wouldn't love to own a beach house on the Northern Rivers?

Here are five of the best on the market now:

10 PATCHS BEACH LANE, PATCHS BEACH: $959,000-$999,000

10 Patchs Beach Lane, Patchs Beach

If you want to get away from the crowds, this one's for you. With only 17 properties in the immediate area, this home sits in one of the Northern Rivers' last undeveloped beachside locations. There's a private walking track from the house through the dunes to the white sandy beach, with 4WD access to secluded fishing spots and the uncrowded surf. With no street lights, night time turns the tiny beach neighbourhood into star gazers paradise. Marketed by LJ Hooker Lismore.





3/15 PACIFIC TERRACE, EAST BALLINA: For auction

3/15 Pacific Terrace, East Ballina

This three-bedroom apartment is just steps away from the golden sands of East Ballina's Shelly Beach. Enjoy a quick dip in the ocean then pop into Belle General for your morning coffee. Up for auction on February 6 by LJ Hooker Ballina.

60 PACIFIC PARADE, LENNOX HEAD: $2,300,000-$2,500,000

60 Pacific Parade, Lennox Head

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, recently renovated home is perfectly positioned opposite Seven Mile Beach. Sit on your wrap-around entertaining deck with friends and family and watch the waves roll in. Marketed by Elders Lennox Head.

22 RIVER ST, NEW BRIGHTON: $3.5 million

22 River St, New Brighton

Check out the surf from your bed - in fact, from anywhere in the house - at this ultimate beachfront pad at New Brighton. The architect-designed home boasts private beach access and there's a warm outdoors shower to wash off in after your swim or surf. Marketed by Katrina Beohm Real Estate.

41 MARINE PARADE, BYRON BAY: POA

41 Marine Parade, Byron Bay

Occupying a beachfront position in Byron Bay's most exclusive enclave, Wategos Beach, this luxury four-bedroom, five-bathroom property is the creme de la creme of beach houses and Australia's most easterly beachfront property. Marketed by LJ Hooker Byron Bay.