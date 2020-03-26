Five new cases of COVID-19, total of 22 in Northern NSW

THERE are now 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, with five more people testing positive as of Wednesday at 8pm.

This increase comes after a spike of new cases on Tuesday, when 10 people tested positive in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

The NSW Health Department released figures revealing eight cases in the Tweed LGA, five cases in Byron, and between one and four cases respectively in Lismore, Ballina, Tenterfield and the Clarence Valley.

Most COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW were acquired overseas.

In the Tenterfield LGA and in the Tweed LGA there are between one and four locally acquired cases with an unknown source of infection.

Nearly 1500 people have been tested at local flu clinics and general practitioners in recent weeks.

The proportion of positive tests in Northern NSW, 1.47 per cent, is on par with the state average of 1.65 per cent.

A smaller proportion of people in Northern NSW are getting tested for COVID-19 compared to residents across the state, with just 482 people per 100,000 going in for a test, compared to the state average of 904.

The local health district was unable to confirm whether the children recently testing positive to COVID-19 were in the area, citing privacy reasons.

In an interview with the ABC on Wednesday, health district chief executive Wayne Jones said health district medical workers were checking in with COVID-19 patients who were self-isolating at home.

“There is daily contact from the health unit to ensure they’re not in want of anything,” Mr Jones said.

“All of the cases here are presenting mild conditions, and the vast majority are self-isolating at home.”

He again warned social distancing was imperative, with the virus impacting people from across the region.

“Those confirmed cases are spread across the length of the health district from the Tweed to the Clarence Valley,” Mr Jones said.