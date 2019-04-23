Billionaire loses three kids in attacks

The ASOS boss has four children with wife Anne Storm - Alma, Astrid, Agnes and Alfred - but it is not known which have died.

The ASOS boss has four children with wife Anne Storm - Alma, Astrid, Agnes and Alfred - but it is not known which have died.

BILLIONAIRE ASOS owner Anders Holch Povlsen has lost three of his four children in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

Povlsen, Denmark's richest man, is the second largest private landowner in Britain.

He has four children with wife Anne Storm - Alma, Astrid, Agnes and Alfred - but it is not known which have died.

Just days ago, Alma posted picture of her three siblings next to a pool.

Mr Povlsen is a member of the board of directors of Bestseller, according to the company's website. Bestseller is the largest shareholder in clothing giant ASOS.

Danish victims

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that three Danes were killed in the bombings, with a spokesman for Mr Povlsen's empire confirming that the victims were the billionaire's children.

ASOS billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen has lost three children in the Sri Lanka terror attack.

At least 500 were injured when suicide bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Colombo - where tourists were eating breakfast and Christian worshippers had gathered for morning mass.

Two Australians are among the 290 people killed in a devastating Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Australians from the same family

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that two Australians who were tragically killed in the massacre were related and living in Sri Lanka, Mr Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.

He would not provide further details out of respect for the family, but said one of the people tragically killed had held dual citizenship.

Two other Australians were injured and are in a stable condition, according to CNN.

"One is a woman in her mid-50s and the other a woman in her mid-to-late-20s. Both are in a stable condition, I understand. One is being treated for shrapnel wounds, and one is being treated for a broken leg," Mr Morrison said.

Sri Lanka's foreign ministry has confirmed at least 37 foreign citizens are among the dead.

United States nationals

At least four US nationals have been confirmed dead, including a man from Denever who was travelling to Sri Lanka for work.

Dieter Kowalski, 40, had not been heard from since he landed early Sunday morning.

Dieter Kowalski who was in Sri Lanka on business was among those killed. Picture: Facebook

His brother confirmed that he was among those killed by a suicide bomber at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo hotel.

Spanish citzens among the dead

Spain's foreign ministry said two of the country's citizens were among those killed.

Earlier, the mayor of the town of Pontecesures, in the northern Galicia region, told the Spanish news agency EFE that the victims were a couple aged 31 and 32 who had been on holiday on the island.

Indian casualties

At least five workers from an Indian political party on holiday after working on India's general election were also among the victims.

Niteen Yeola, the press officer for the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka named the dead as Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, K.M. Lakshminarayan, K.G. Hanumantharayappa, M. Rangappa and Narayan Chandrashekha.

Mr Yeola added that several more Indians were injured, but their names have not been released.

Another two from a seven-member group from the party, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), were missing.

The Shangri-la hotel in Colombo. Picture: AP

The group was on an outing after voting took place on Thursday in India's general election in the southern state of Karnataka.

They were staying at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.

British confirmed dead

Three British citizens were confirmed dead, AFP reports. There are also 25 unidentified bodies "believed to be of foreigners," the ministry said.

According to The Sun, London student Nisanga Mayadume and her TV chef mum Shantha Mayadume were confirmed to be among the tourists killed in the atrocity.

Nisanga Mayadume and her TV chef mum Shantha Mayadume were among those killed by a blast while having breakfast at the Shangri-La Hotel. Picture: Facebook

Ms Mayadume posted a heartbreaking photo of the family having breakfast at the Shangri-La Hotel just moments before the deadly explosion.

The University of London graduate, believed to be in her 30s, captioned the Facebook update with "Easter breakfast with family", under which hundreds of people have commented "RIP".

A British mother and son having breakfast at the same hotel were among the dead.

Alex Nicholson, 11, his mother, Anita, 42, were killed in the Table One cafe on the second-floor of the Shangri-La hotel in the country's capital, Colombo, at 8.30am local time, The UK Telegraph reports.

They were on a family holiday. Father Ben Nicholson survived the blast but the couple's daughter is missing.

Alex Nicholson, 11, and his mother Anita were killed. Father Ben survived, while the couple’s youngest daughter is missing. Picture: Facebook

Turkish citizens killed

Turkey has named two Turkish citizens who were killed in the attacks.

Both were engineers, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

"Unfortunately, we lost our citizens, Serhan Selcuk Narici and Yigit Ali Cavus, in the treacherous attacks in Sri Lanka," the agency quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying.

"We are in contact with their families and we will ensure quick return of the bodies to our country," Mr Cavusoglu said.

Asians among killed and injured

Chinese state media has reported that two Chinese cousins died in the attacks. Family members have identified them, the reports said.

One Japanese citizen is also believed to be among the victims. The dead Japanese national was a woman identified as Kaori Takahashi, a local resident, according to a Kyodo News report quoting unnamed government sources.

Japan Times reports that four other Japanese nationals were injured in the attacks. One of the four injured was reportedly a worker at the Japanese Embassy in Colombo, and another was Kazukiyo Yajima of telecom carrier KDDI Corp., according to Kyodo News.

A Dutch woman, Europeans

Stef Blok, the Netherlands' foreign minister, said on Twitter that one Dutch national was among the victims - a 54-year-old woman, according to Dutch newspaper AD.

A Portuguese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed to CNN that one person from that country had died.

The foreign ministry says two Swiss nationals, one of whom also had the citizenship of another country it didn't name, died in the attacks. It said a third member of the family, who had two non-Swiss citizenships, also was killed. It didn't identify the victims.

Three churches and three hotels - the luxury Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand and The Kingsbury Colombo - were targeted in the devastating attacks.

A manager at the Cinnamon Grand said the attacker there set off the explosion when the restaurant was full, after queuing for the breakfast buffet.

A terrified British family told how they were caught up in the atrocity as their hotel became a target for the terror.

Julian Emmanuel and his family, from Surrey, were staying at the Cinnamon Grand when the bomb went off.

He told the BBC: "We were in our room and heard a large explosion. It woke us up. There were ambulances, fire crews, police sirens.

"I came out of the room to see what's happening, we were ushered downstairs.

"We were told there had been a bomb. Staff said some people were killed. One member of staff told me it was a suicide bomber."

With the exact number of British caught up in the horrifying attacks unknown at this stage, a spokesman from the Foreign Office said: "British nationals in Sri Lanka should follow the instructions of the local authorities and check FCO travel advice for updates."

Britain's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris added in a statement: "We understand that some British citizens were caught in the blasts but we are unable to say how many people are, or might have been, affected."

A night curfew from 6pm to 6am was in place in the wake of the attacks, the Sri Lanka defence minister announced, with no indication when it will be lifted.

Majority of victims Sri Lankan

The vast majority of the victims were believed to be Sri Lankan citizens, many of them members of the island nation's Christian minority.

Names of many victims and other details on their lives were slow to trickle in and difficult to report, in part because Sri Lankan authorities blocked most social media after the blasts.

But among them was Dileep Roshan, 37, a carpenter who left behind a wife and daughter, his family told The Associated Press.

"His wife and daughter won't be able to do much now because he is gone," his older brother, Sanjeevani Roshan, said. "The real question is what will happen to their future."

Fears for Missing Australian

There are concerns for the welfare of a Brisbane woman staying Batticaloa.

Her family have not heard from her since the bombing.

A family member told The Courier Mail that she was staying at St Michael's College National School directly across from the Zion church which was attacked by terrorists.

DFAT has been contacted in regards to her welfare.

A DFAT spokesman has also said a significant amount of the internet service is down in Sri Lanka making it hard for people to be contacted.

The Sri Lankan government confirmed it shut down access to Facebook and WhatsApp - a tactic which has been used before in the country to prevent the spread of violence and misinformation.

- With The Sun.