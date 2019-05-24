Menu
Queensland coach Kevin Walters and NSW coach Brad Fittler with the State of Origin Shield at the series launch in Sydney on May 15. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Rugby League

Fittler takes left-field approach again with Blues' prep

by Fox Sports staff writers
24th May 2019 5:29 PM

LAST year it was cryogenic chambers and earthing (Google it).

Now NSW coach Brad Fittler has brought another left-field relaxation and wellbeing technique to his State of Origin camp in the hope of giving his Blues boys a leg-up over Queensland.

Fittler has hired a breathing coach to run sessions with his Origin players when they camp out in Coogee next week in the lead-up to the series-opener at Suncorp Stadium on June 5.

Nam Baldwin is a self-described "self-performance coach" and has worked with elite athletes including champion Aussie surfer Mick Fanning.

The clinics he runs include lying on the bottom of a pool and holding your breath, which is designed to enhance breathing control and relaxation.

Baldwin held a clinic with the Blues squad back in January during a camp in Armidale.

"Guess who held their breath the longest?" Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Me! Smoked and drunk my whole life.

"When you're sitting at the bottom of the pool, all you have to say to yourself is 'I'm all right'. And we will be."

The Blues will head into camp on Monday after Fittler announces his Origin I team on Sunday evening.

