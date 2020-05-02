Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jasin Devlin is facing drug charges after a raid at his Sippy Downs home.
Jasin Devlin is facing drug charges after a raid at his Sippy Downs home.
Crime

Fitness instructor faces drug charges after raid

Felicity Ripper
1st May 2020 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COURT has heard police were working to unlock the phone of a fitness instructor allegedly found with a "significant amount" of drugs and a tick sheet.

Police executed a search warrant at a Sippy Downs address on Thursday night where they allegedly found MDMA, cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Group fitness instructor Jasin Devlin, 41, was today denied bail on eight charges in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Rachel Holland said she had spoken to Mr Devlin about whether he would provide police with the pin code to his phone.

"Under no circumstances would he be willing to hand that over," she said.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer alleged Mr Devlin was in possession of 6.6g of MDMA, 71.6g of marijuana, the tick sheet and cash.

He and his co-accused Mackenzie Bede Parker, 25, faced one charge each of contravening an order to provide information to access information stored electronically.

Sen-Constable Brewer alleged Mr Parker was in possession of 3.5g cocaine and 4g of MDMA.

Mr Parker was denied bail on five charges including one count of supplying dangerous drugs.

Both men are due to appear in court again on July 17.

court crime drugs jasin devlin maroochydore court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Television star dies

      Television star dies
      • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

      Top Stories

        Bold, new signs for burnt village

        premium_icon Bold, new signs for burnt village

        News WHEN is a sign more than a sign? When it gives hope to residents recovering from disaster.

        Get help to pay your electricity bill

        premium_icon Get help to pay your electricity bill

        Money The government's energy assistance scheme has been given a boost

        ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        premium_icon ‘Significantly’ more people set to recover from coronavirus

        News The number of people in NSW suffering from COVID-19 keeps falling

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

        News Storm could hit Lismore, Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, Evans Head