Fitness coaching for a career in emergency services

FIT FOR SERVICE: Participants in the 2020 IPROWD program took part in a vigorous physical fitness assessment at the Lismore PCYC in their efforts to be ready for a career in the emergency or armed forces under the watchful eyes of police and TAFE NSW.

FIT FOR SERVICE: Participants in the 2020 IPROWD program took part in a vigorous physical fitness assessment at the Lismore PCYC in their efforts to be ready for a career in the emergency or armed forces under the watchful eyes of police and TAFE NSW.

“DON’T think about it too much, just go ahead and do it.”

That was the advice from Senior Constable Cody Hildrew, a former graduate of an innovative program which supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining NSW Police or other emergency services.

On Tuesday, she was cheering on participants in the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery program (IPROWD) at the Lismore PCYC club.

She said it helped people to build skills and prepare them for further study.

As the new group of students went through the vigorous multistage fitness (beep) test, jumping, plank and push-up tests, Sen-Const Hildrew said she loved her work as a youth case manager.

She was joined by others officers, including Senior Constable Lachlan Bransgrove and Sergeant Craig Norton, to take this year’s group through a number of fitness tests which worked on the students strength, flexibility and confidence.

Army Captain Larissa Zimmerman from the 41st Battalion, Royal NSW Regiment, was also on hand to coach a teenager keen to practice ahead of his armed forces recruitment physical fitness test.

Sen-Const Hildrew said IPROWD supported Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to join the NSW Police Force or other justice and emergency services agencies.

“I grew up in Ballina and completed IPROWD in 2011,” she said.

“This is a great opportunity for young indigenous kids … it’s good to make a difference and bridge the gap between community and police.”

Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said IPROWD was vital to ensure that police recruits reflected their community.

“IPROWD is well supported by local community groups,” he said.

“We have had over 20 graduates locally through this program come through to the police since 2011.”

More than 800 people have graduated through IPROWD with 160 joining NSW Police, while others are now employed by the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, NSW Corrective Services and other emergency services.

To find out more about enrolling in IPROWD at TAFE NSW, phone 13 16 01 or visit www.tafensw.edu.au/iprowd.