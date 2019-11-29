Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gretta Brown has started a farmer's market in Evans Head every Friday.
Gretta Brown has started a farmer's market in Evans Head every Friday.
News

First farmer’s market for coastal town will run weekly

Susanna Freymark
29th Nov 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRESH fruit and vegetables, grown locally, will be sold at Evans Head first farmer’s market this Friday.

Market manager Gretta Brown said the market will take a grassroots approach to food access.

The market will include fruit, vegetables, flowers, hand made organic sourdough, locally caught seafood and pasture-raised protein.

There will be hot food options for early sunset dinners too, she said.

Ms Brown is passionate about bringing the community together in a healthy and friendly environment, while celebrating the hard work and efforts of our farming neighbours.

“I think there is something really wholesome about connecting with the grower nursing your vegetables, the baker rolling your bread, or the farmer raising your protein,” she said.

“If we can do this while closing the economic loop, we are not only doing good for each other but in turn we’re looking after the livelihood of mother nature.

Ms Brown wants to inspire the community to be conscious of where their food is coming from and understanding that the small changes we make in our daily lives, can have a huge impact on the livelihood of our community.

  • Evans Head Farmers Market will run weekly, 3pm-7pm, every Friday afternoon in the carpark below the Surf Club with the first market on Friday, December 6.
producer
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        premium_icon Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        Community SIX metres tall and eight metres wide: Make sure you check out this magical Christmas castle display.

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.

        Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

        premium_icon Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

        Family Fun New festival kicks off with a bang tomorrow

        In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        premium_icon In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        Business New managers put "everything they've got" into the new venture