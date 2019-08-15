First Epstein victim sues ‘pimp’

Jennifer Araoz in an NBC interview. She has accused Jeffrey Epstein of rape. Picture: Supplied

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz sued the late paedophile's estate and his gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday as part of the first wave of civil actions under the newly enacted Child Victims Act.

Ms Araoz said she was just 15 when the financier raped her at his Manhattan townhouse.

In her Manhattan Supreme Court suit, the Queens resident lists Epstein's estate, his girlfriend and alleged madam Maxwell and three unidentified women she described as a "recruiter," "secretary" and "maid" as defendants.

The complaint contains the same details that Ms Araoz, now 32, divulged in a July interview. She claimed she was recruited at her performing arts high school at age 14 by a mysterious brunette and introduced to Epstein, who began giving her money.

After about a month of meetings, the hedge fund manager allegedly raped her during a massage in his "favourite room in the house," the suit said.

"Araoz was petrified, felt trapped and didn't know what to do, so she just did as she was told," the suit said. "Epstein held her tightly and forcibly raped her."

She is suing the three unidentified women, claiming they knew Epstein was a paedophile but did nothing to stop him.

Jennifer Araoz as a teenager. Picture: Supplied

Maxwell "identified and hired the recruiter on behalf of defendant Epstein to procure underage girls from Talent Unlimited High School and other schools, and oversaw the process that lead [sic] to the recruitment and grooming of Ms Araoz," the suit alleged.

More Epstein victims are expected to file lawsuits against the perv's estate after the Child Victims Act became law, opening a one-year period in which child sex abuse survivors can sue no matter how long ago the incident happened.

Lawyers for Epstein's estate and Maxwell did not immediately return messages.

GHISLAINE HIDES OUT NEAR BOSTON

The late Jeffrey Epstein's friend and alleged fixer Ghislaine Maxwell has been hiding out in an affluent town outside of Boston.

The Daily Mail reports that the 57-year-old British former socialite has been living a very low-key life in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, where she is staying in the $A4.5 million mansion of her tech CEO boyfriend Scott Borgerson, 43.

Donald and Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Picture: Getty Images

Borgerson has been seen in the area running errands and walking Maxwell's dogs. Maxwell hasn't been seen publicly in three yeas and apparently has not left the house following Epstein's suicide, which has renewed the focus on Maxwell and other co-conspirators.

In a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre it is alleged that Maxwell directed the then-teenager to have sex with people including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, modelling agent Jean Luc Brunel and financier Glenn Dubin.

Ms Giuffre also says in the lawsuit that Maxwell once bragged about performing a sexual act on George Clooney in a toilet. Maxwell has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

NYT COLUMNIST SAYS EPSTEIN BRAGGED ABOUT SILICON VALLEY SECRETS

In the New York Times on Wednesday, columnist James B. Stewart wrote about meeting with Epstein last year in his New York mansion.

At the time, Elon Musk was alleged to have enlisted Epstein's help after he tweeted about his plans to take Tesla private and misled investors in saying that he had funding secured.

Stewart wanted to ask Epstein about his relationship with Mr Musk but Epstein was intent on discussing other matters including his fondness for young women.

"He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable," Stewart wrote.

He also had framed photographs of himself with friends including the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Bill Clinton and Woody Allen. Epstein did not give much away about Tesla but he told Stewart that he'd seen supposedly geeky Silicon Valley execs indulging in drugs and arranged sex.

FBI AGENTS RAID EPSTEIN'S 'PAEDO ISLAND'

On Tuesday FBI agents raided Epstein's property on Little James Island in the US Virgin Islands. Witnesses said they saw at least a dozen agents arrive by speedboat. They then drove across the island in golf buggies and raided his mansion, where it's alleged that underage girls were used as sex slaves and abused in a bizarre temple.

Little St. James Island in the US Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AP

The structure is painted with blue and white stripes with a gold domed roof and includes a door that is lockable from the outside, so those inside would be locked in. There is speculation that perhaps the temple was accessible via an underground elevator in which girls might have been sent to perform sex acts. A former security guard has described Epstein's property as a zen-like retreat where girls would sunbake topless or nude. Giuffre alleges that she saw former US president Bill Clinton on the island among other notable figures but says she didn't see Mr Clinton having sex with anyone.

EPSTEIN GUARDS WERE SLEEPING ON THE JOB

The two Manhattan jail guards tasked with monitoring Jeffrey Epstein before he died fell asleep on the job and fudged the log entries to show they checked on him and other inmates when they actually didn't, according to reports.

Surveillance video reviewed after Epstein's death showed the guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center never made some of the inspections noted in the log, sources told the New York Post late Tuesday.

A prison and law enforcement official told the New York Times late Tuesday that the guards were asleep when they failed to check on Epstein for about three hours before his death.

The convicted pedophile hadn't been checked on for several hours before he apparently hanged himself with a bedsheet early Saturday in his cell at the Lower Manhattan jail, sources told The Post on Monday.

The guards were required to check on 66-year-old Epstein every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed, sources said. The falsifying of their logs could amount to a federal crime.

United States Attorney General William Barr said that there were serious irregularities at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life. Picture: AP

One of the two Federal Bureau of Prisons workers assigned to guard the perv in the 9 South unit didn't normally work as a correction officer, but was filling in on overtime. It's unclear what the worker's normal role was.

Earlier Tuesday, the Justice Department said the two MCC staffers assigned to watch Epstein were placed on administrative leave.