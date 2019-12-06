Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Staff at an animal rehoming facility have been blown away by a note they found after a bushfire raged nearby, leaving the four-legged residents terrified.
Staff at an animal rehoming facility have been blown away by a note they found after a bushfire raged nearby, leaving the four-legged residents terrified.
Pets & Animals

Firies melt hearts with touching note at animal refuge

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Dec 2019 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLUNTEER firefighters stayed with dogs at an animal rehoming centre until 1am to keep them safe, leaving a note explaining they'd told the terrified animals "we were here to keep them safe".

Staff at the Animal Welfare League's Beenleigh Animal Rehoming Centre arrived on site today to find the centre had come close to being lost in a fire overnight.

"The fire that occurred yesterday on Rossmans Road in Stapylton was in close proximity to AWLQ's Animal Rehoming Centre," a post on the AWLQ instagram account said.

"Thank you to the wonderful crew from the Birnam Rural Fire Brigade who kindly stayed at AWLQ's Beenleigh Animal Rehoming Centre until 1am this morning to ensure our animals were safe.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who worked so hard to bring this fire under control."

 

The note left by firefighters at the Animal Welfare League's Beenleigh Animal Rehoming Centre.
The note left by firefighters at the Animal Welfare League's Beenleigh Animal Rehoming Centre.

 

Firefighters left a note for staff, explaining they'd brought in the blankets to stop ash from getting on them and settled the frightened dogs by explaining they were there to help.

"We also told all the dogs that we were here to keep them safe," the firefighters wrote.

"They are all very well behaved and listened as they stopped barking after we told them they were safe.

"It has been our pleasure to be onsite to make sure no fire started in your property."

animal rescue animals bushfire dogs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain gets me to the nursery

        Rain gets me to the nursery

        News ALISON Paterson’s gardening column celebrates the joy of a little rain after a long drought

        BRIDGE CLOSED: Diversions in Lismore this weekend

        premium_icon BRIDGE CLOSED: Diversions in Lismore this weekend

        News ESSENTIAL maintenance will be carried out on a Lismore bridge over two weekends.

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools...

        TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        premium_icon TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        TV It’s not all roses and bunny rabbits in dirtgirlworld