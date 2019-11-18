Fires bring out best in our community

SUCH a difficult week around the Lismore LGA, and especially on our northern boundary, as lives and homes are impacted by fire.

Teams of professionals, along side so many amazing volunteers, are working hard to make sure that people and animals can be kept safe. And every home can be protected.

Sadly we know that disaster means uncertainty and loss, despite our best efforts, but the courage shown by all who toil under such duress should give us all hope.

So many people are calling this fire event in the Mt Nardi rainforest unprecedented.

I have spoken to many who know the region well and estimates on the last time it burned range from 40 to 100 years.

But with what we have seen already this week, it is clear that this is the devastating bushfire season that has long been predicted.

With our changing climate comes the new weather extremes.

So I believe we will be hearing the word unprecedented a lot more in coming years.

Our challenge is to react positively to climate change and do what we can to reverse our impacts and prepare for coming events.

Council is working hard on both these fronts with out community backed plans to reduce our carbon footprint and improve our disaster preparedness.

I want to thank all the residents north of Nimbin who have been proactive and listened carefully to the RFS.

No one should take a chance with fire and with more than 100 people already going through the Nimbin evacuation centre by Sunday night, it is clear people are making smart choices.

Over the coming summer, make sure you reach out to someone in need, as we will all know people who have been affected.

There are also so many wonderful organisations who need volunteers, so put your best foot forward and stretch out a helping hand.