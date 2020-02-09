‘Firecrackers’: Texts reveal Reynolds’ ex ‘kicked in door’

Texts messages sent by Josh Reynolds’ ex Arabella Del Busso are the latest twists in the saga engulfing the NRL star.

Texts messages sent by Josh Reynolds’ ex Arabella Del Busso are the latest twists in the saga engulfing the NRL star.

Arabella Del Busso needed money for a "pamper day" to get over the death of her mother, who is actually still alive, according to a text sent to her friends.

The message, soliciting cash donations, was sent in 2019 by someone claiming to be a relative of Ms Del Busso, who is now ­embroiled in a legal drama with her ex, NRL star Josh Reynolds.

The message, sent in 2019, reads: "To Bella's beloved friends, it's her [relative] here as we all know bella is going through quite a tough time at the moment, since loosing (sic) her father at a young age, loosing (sic) a set of twins and now the loss of her mum … lets just say it's not easy for her at the ­moment!,'' the text message reads.

Josh Reynolds who is fighting assault charges against his former partner Arabella Del Busso.

"The pain she is enduring is just heart breaking, as we know bella is forever thinking about everyone else and is very giving so I thought well let's try and take her mind of (sic) things, give back to her and let her have a pamper day (facial, massage, pedicure, manicure).

"If you all would like to contribute it doesn't have to be much just a small contribution, please see the details below, also if there is any messages you would like to send bella please forward them to myself so I can write them in the card.''

Reynolds' legal team will claim the bank account included in the message is associated with Ms Del Busso.

The Sunday Telegraph has obtained a separate set of text messages sent from Ms Del Busso to a friend, which were circulated on social media, revealing the unpredictable nature of her relationship with the Wests Tigers star.

On August 23, 2019, Ms Del Busso sent a series of texts joking about kicking a door off its hinges at Reynolds' home while saying "Legit it's been firecrackers alright…".

The texts were sent three weeks before the alleged assault occurred.

The first of Ms Del Busso's messages seen by The Sunday Telegraph said "Ummmmmm I got very angry and he (locked) me out of the room so I kicked the bedroom door down".

The recipient of the texts responded by writing "hahaha" and "psychoooo" before Ms Del Busso sent a photo of the door off its hinges.

A picture of the door Del Busso texted a friend allegeding she kicked in. Picture: Supplied

Ms Del Busso then wrote back: "Legit, it's been fire crackers alright … f … it was so much built up".

The friend wrote back "Wow" and "So, what now?" to which Ms Del Busso responded: "Yeah, legit, I thing its over … Should I apologise?"

When the friend wrote "Really?", Ms Del Busso responded with "No" and a thumbs down emoji.

On December 12, police charged Reynolds with assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Ms Del Busso.

It was three months after the alleged incident occurred on September 12 - and one month after Reynolds took his story to the police, NRL and Tigers.

Ms Del Busso reported the alleged incident to officers at St George Local Area Command on December 11.

The alleged assault stemmed from an incident, which was filmed by Ms Del Busso and has since emerged in the media, where she burst into a bathroom where Reynolds was sitting naked on the toilet and holding a phone.

Del Busso is understood to have swiped Reynolds' phone and retreated to an upstairs bedroom.

The league star attempted to get the phone back from Ms Del Busso but that is where their stories diverge.

Reynolds and De; Busso at their gender reveal. Picture: Instagram

Ms Del Busso claims Reynolds grabbed her and pushed her into a door frame, causing bruising.

The Sunday Telegraph understands Reynolds told the police during his interview that he shouted at Ms Del Busso because she scared him by barging in on him while naked on the toilet and accused him of being unfaithful by contacting other women with his phone.

It is understood Reynolds told the police: "Never have I once laid a hand on Arabella, or a woman, in my whole life."

Reynolds will support his defence with 750 pages of text messages, including from the days around the alleged assault.

Ms Del Busso's mother, Isabelle Preusker, this week said: "She needs to be stopped."

And another former friend has cast doubt on Ms Del Busso's claims to have been pregnant with twins, saying her "pregnancy medication" was in fact dangerous for expectant mothers.

The new developments come as Reynolds, who is facing a charge of assaulting Ms Del Busso, claims to be the victim of an elaborate fraud in which Ms Del Busso first claimed to be pregnant with twins, then said she had lost the babies, and accused Reynolds of assault, which he vehemently denies.

Del Busso while allegedly pregnant with twins. Picture: Supplied

Ms Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, has a history of deception and aliases, with several men claiming to be victims of fraudulent behaviour.

Reynolds' legal team will claim she digitally manipulated images to give the illusion she was pregnant. A woman claiming to be a relative of Ms Del Busso has ­denied any wrongdoing.

A witness has also provided a statement to Reynolds' legal team alleging Ms Del Busso, a former receptionist at a Melbourne IVF clinic, asked them to help her inject fertility drugs to bloat her stomach so she appeared pregnant.

The friend who claims Ms Del Busso's medication was fake has given police a statement saying she allowed Ms Del Busso to stay at her home.

"She asked to put pregnancy drugs in my fridge," the friend said.

"My gut feeling told me to check it out and when I Googled it, it said they were fertility drugs that are very dangerous to take while pregnant.

"Her tummy was as flat as flat can be," the friend said.

"I was devastated. I trusted the girl, she slept in my house. I still feel guilty because I let this person in my house."

A screen grab of a video taken by Del Busso who alleges Reynolds assaulted her. Picture: Supplied