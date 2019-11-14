WATCH AND ACT: Winds to push fire towards forest

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - HORROR: Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has visited the fire-impacted villages of Torrington and Wytaliba as fireys continue to control the blazes.

Adam Marshall MP

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge: Watch and Act, remains out of control.

The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

A state of emergency and total fire ban is still in place.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, remains out of control, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and QLD border

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 11am: A FIRE burning out of control at Myall Creek, Bora Ridge is the RFS's main fire of concern in the region today as fire fighters continue to work to protect properties in the area.

Northern Rivers RFS spokeswoman Angela Daly said the fire was more than 4000 hectares in size and because of spotting on Tuesday on Whites Lane on the Pacific Hwy, the fire was now burning in two areas of the of the Bungawalbin, New Italy and Swan Bay areas.



With more than 20 fire trucks and about 40-50 firefighters continue to battle the blazes today, additional crews are expected to join them today.

"There's quite a lot of fire that will continue to burn… crews have established some containment lines and are preparing more containment lines," Ms Daly said.

With northerly winds that would push the fire in a southerly direction, Ms Daly urged residents in the areas of the Moonem-New Italy Road, Bungawalbin Rd, Whiporie Rd and Swans Bay areas and the area of New Italy to monitor the fire and be on high alert.

"That's where the main fire is. People need to know what to do if that fire threatens," she said.

UPDATE 10.40am: MYALL Creek Rd fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap has escalated to Watch and Act. The fire is more than 4,520 hectares and is out of control.

The fire in burning in the area of Williams Road, Bungawalbin-Whipore Road and Whites Lane.

The northerly winds will push the fire south towards the New Italy, Donaldson, and Doubleduke State Forest.



The Pacific Highway is open, but visibility may be reduced due to smoke. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.



Advice

If you are in the area of Williams Road, Bungawalbin-Whipore Road, Whites Road, Moonem New Italy Road and the area of New Italy, know what to do if a fire approaches.

If you are in the area of Boggy Creek Road, Eucalyptus Drive and Swan Bay, monitor conditions.

Watch out for burning embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.



If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

UPDATE 8am: ESSENTIAL Energy crews are now starting to move back into bushfire impacted areas of northern NSW to continue network restoration efforts.

Over 250 Essential Energy personnel are on the ground, working closely with the RFS and once given the all-clear, will be restoring power to around 2,200 customers currently experiencing power outages in communities including Taree, Kempsey, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Clarence Valley, Mullumbimby and surrounding areas, as at 9pm on Wednesday November 13.

Aerial patrols have indicated significant damage to the network, with more than 440 poles and associated electrical equipment destroyed by the fires in northern NSW.



This initial number is likely to increase as ground, drone and helicopter patrols on the network are completed over coming days.



Ongoing fire activity and dangerous firegrounds continue to restrict access to assess other parts of the network, and Essential Energy is cautioning the possibility of further outages if fires continue to take hold.



Brendon Neyland, Essential Energy's Acting General Manager Customer & Network Services, said "Looking after the

safety of the local community and our people is always our priority. As this response continues, we're ensuring our

local crews are supported with additional Essential Energy personnel coming from other areas across NSW."



Electricity has been restored to multiple home and businesses since the bushfire crisis escalated last week.



Essential Energy is continuing to coordinate responses with the Rural Fire Service and other agencies, locating key

personnel in their Emergency Operational Centres to ensure an effective response.



"We want to thank the community for all their support, but also for their understanding and patience. The reality is that we're still working with many unknown factors - we don't know when we'll be able to safely access the network again - but we do know that we're working as hard as possible to get the power back on," Mr Neyland said.

The below may help give an indication of progress and challenges, and help customers plan over the coming days:

Clarence Valley LGA

Just over 200 customers in the vicinity of Nymboida, Blaxlands Creek, Blaxlands Flat and Coutts Crossing are without power given the extensive damage to the electrical network and challenges with vegetation.

Crews are now progressing well, with power to be progressively restored over the next couple of days, conditions permitting.

Active fires are causing delays with restoration works to get the power back on to just over 100 customers in the Baryulgil, Fine Flower, Coombadjha and surrounding areas.

Byron Bay LGA and Richmond LGA

88 customers in the Huonbrook, Mullumbimby and Wanganui areas and 13 customers in the vicinity of New Italy and Coraki lost their power yesterday, due to active fires. As the fires are still extremely dangerous, our crews have not been able to safely undertake repairs and are working closely with the Rural Fire Service.

Estimated restoration times will be available on the outage page of Essential Energy's website at www.essentialenergy.com.au once known. We apologise we are unable to provide further details at this time however our crews continue to be committed to restoring power as quickly as safety will allow.

As the public are returning to their properties, Essential Energy wants to remind everyone to stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and report them on 13 20 80.

The Essential Energy website www.essentialenergy.com.au will have information about outages, however, due to

the uncertainty as to when we can access the sites, in many cases estimated times to restore will not be available.

ORIGINAL STORY: ALL fires in the Northern Rivers LGAs are at advice level this morning.

A community meeting will be held at Woodburn today to update residents on the fire situation.

The meeting will be held at Woodburn Bowling Club, 106 Richmond Street, Woodburn at 11am.

Representatives from NSW RFS, NSW Police, and the council will be in attendance.

NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said on Facebook yesterday fire fighters would continue to work through the night to protect properties in Williams Road, Moonem-New Italy Road, Reardons Lane and Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road.

They said a northerly wind is predicted for today, which "will blow smoke from the Border Trail fire towards Woodenbong and surrounds, including Grahams Creek Road, Lindsay Creek Road, Turners Flat Road and Dairy Flat".

"Residents in and around New Italy need to activate their bush fire survival plan and know what to do if the fire threatens.

"Asthmatics and others vulnerable to respiratory issues are urged to remain vigilant."

NSW RFS said at 6am, more than 800 firefighters are currently working on the 61 bush or grass fires burning across NSW, 25 are yet to be contained. Eight fires are at Watch and Act.

NSW RFS said there's Very High fire danger for many parts of the state today, and to know what you will do if fire threatens.