FIRE UPDATES: What you need to know about Tabulam fires

Firefighters had appeared to have gained the upper hand on two blazes at Tabulam, but a third flared up yesterday and triggered a new emergency warning. MARC STAPELBERG

A BUSH fire burning near the Bruxner Highway, west of Tabulam continues to spread around Sugarbag Road, Leslie Creek Road and Kims Way area.. The fire has burnt more than 7,200ha.

Overnight firefighters concentrated their efforts on the south western side of the fireground around Lesley Creek Rd. The fire continues to move towards the road and firefighters are in position to protect property when required. This work will continue today.

On the northern side of the fireground there has also been active fire around Sugar Bag Road and Bruxner Rd. Crews have worked to protect homes in this area overnight.

The fire is likely to approach some properties throughout the today however firefighters remain in position to protect them when required.

Heavy plant and waterbombing aircraft continue working to establish and strengthen containment lines around the fire.

Weather conditions over the next few days will remain hot and dry. Winds will be light and predominantly from the east. There is the chance of some light rain and storm activity on Thursday

Advice

If you are in the area of Leslie Creek Road, Sugarbag Road and Kims Way, monitor the situation and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

Bruxner Highway is open but may be closed at short notice due to firefighting operations. Residents and visitors to the area are reminded to use caution whilst driving and should refrain from entering areas affected by fire.

Other Information

A recovery Information Point has been established at Tabulum Hall. Assistance can be provided to residents here from Disaster Welfare Services, Council and Rural Mental Health Services.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 18/02/2019 12:00 or if the situation changes.