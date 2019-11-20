WATCH AND ACT: Fire conditions escalate

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: Advice, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellengowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.



Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 12pm: A bush fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy, The Gap and Whiporie has been upgraded to Watch and Act.



The fire is more than 29,000 hectares and is out of control.

The fire is located between the area of New Italy and Tullymorgan, and there has been an increase of fire activity around Whiporie.

The fire is also continuing to burn west of the Pacific Highway in the area around the Doubleduke State Forest and Tabbimoble State Forest.



Today crews will concentrate their efforts on the south western corner of Summerland Way and Whiporie.



The fire continues to burn slowly in an easterly direction, towards the Pacific Highway.



Summerland Way has reopened. Exercise caution due to smoke in the area.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie or Tullymorgan-Jacky Bulbin Road, monitor conditions and know what to do if the fire approaches. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

If you are on the eastern side of the Pacific Highway in the area of Woombah and Iluka or the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy, Gibberagee, Camira Creek and Tullumorgan, Swan Bay and Tabbimoble, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire approaches.



If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

UPDATE 11.48am: THE Summerland Way is closed due to smoke hazard from the Myall Creek Road Fire and a video posted by the Rural Fire Service gives an idea of what conditions RFS and National Parks crews are working in.

UPDATE 10am: A BUSH fire continues to burn in the Nightcap National Park area east of Nimbin.



Increased fire activity was reported yesterday around Costello's Road and Gibbergunya areas.



Back burns were carried out around the Commissioners Creek, Doon Doon and Repentance Creek areas yesterday and crews worked hard to consolidate containment lines in these areas as well as on the southern side of the Mount Nardi fire. Crews continue to patrol Costello's Road area.



Today's Fire Danger rating is predicted to be Very High with increased temperatures and east to south-easterly winds. With these conditions, flare ups across the fire ground are likely with the possibility of embers and spot fires occurring.



We continue to urge residents to be vigilant today and over the coming weeks as the situation can change quickly. Follow your Bushfire Survival Plan and know what you will do and where you will go if fire threatens you and your property.



Advice

The fire is expected to burn for several weeks or until there is significant rainfall. During this time, the fire may burn close to properties.

Residents should continue to the monitor their properties for burning embers that may create spot fires ahead of the fire front and stay up to date with the fire situation.

Residents are reminded to be aware of burning logs and falling trees that continue to pose a significant hazard. Listen to local radio for further information.

Residents around the perimeter of the fire ground should check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes, do not expect a fire truck at your property.

Information

Evacuation Centres have been set up for affected residents, for a list of these centres, please use this link: https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx

For current road closures, please see local council website pages.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking, www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station, by calling the NSW RFS. Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737 or monitor the NSW RFS Fires Near Me app.

If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial Triple Zero (000).

ORIGINAL STORY: LAST night, the Bora Ridge fire was at Emergency Warning level and burning quickly through pine plantations.

Fire activity had increased in the afternoon due to hot and dry conditions.

The fire was burning towards the town of Whiporie. The fire was spreading quickly through pine plantations.

Firefighters and aircraft, including two Large Air Tankers, are working in the area to protect homes.

The fire is also continuing to burn west of the Pacific Highway in the area around the Doubleduke State Forest and Tabbimoble State Forest.

The Mt Nardi fire continues to burn in the Nightcap National Park area and has burnt more than 6200 hectares in size and is not yet controlled.

Increased fire activity was reported last night around the Doon Doon, Commissioner's Creek, Whian Whian and Nightcap Range Road.

Back burns were carried out around the Commissioners Creek, Doon Doon and Repentance Creek areas yesterday.

Crews were continuing to consolidate containment lines in these areas overnight.

The fire is expected to burn for several weeks or until there is significant rainfall. During this time, the fire may burn close to properties.

Advice

If you are in the area of Doon Doon, Commissioner's Creek, Mt. Burrell and Rolands Creek areas, monitor conditions.

If you are in the areas of Tuntable Creek, Huonbrook Valley, Upper Wilsons Creek, Commissioners Creek and Upper Coopers Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

The Woodenbong fire is still burning and has burnt more than 11,700 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Woodenbong area near the Queensland border.

The fire has crossed Mount Lindesay Road and continues to burn in an easterly direction, along Summerland Way in the vicinity of Dairy Flat and Unumgar.

The Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland Way are closed in the area and is likely to remain closed over coming days - stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Should conditions allow Firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines. This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work.

Advice

If you are in the area of Woodenbong, Unumgar, Grevillia, and Grahams Creek and surrounds need know what you will do if the fire threatens you and your property.

If you are in the area of Old Grevilla, Findon Road and Lions Road, monitor conditions.

If you are in the Mount Lindesay area, on the Queensland side of the border visit the QFES website for advice and warnings https://newsroom.psba.qld.gov.au/.