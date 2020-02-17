Fire impacted producers need govt grant money sooner rather than later

Rappville post the October bushfire as the clean up at tarmac Mill begins.. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

ARE the federal government’s promised payments actually getting to those impacted by last year’s bushfires?.

It depends on who you ask.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, initially applied for the $15,000 grant in early January and when the federal government increased that amount to $75,000 they changed their application to include the increase.

“There has been many phone calls back and forth with the man handling our case and still nothing,” the Richmond Valley resident said.

“Many locals would love to know what happened to the money that many, many people donated.”

The resident lost thousands in damage to their business and haven’t received a cent from local donations or from the government.

We contacted Member for Page Kevin Hogan’s office to find out what money has been given to those who need it sooner rather than later.

In Richmond Valley there have been 24 application with 13 so far approved amounting to $675,940.

In Clarence Valley, there have been 68 applications with 37 approved totalling $1,845,912.

In Kyogle LGA, only four people have applied and three of those have been approved totalling $150,000 given out in grant funds.

The total amount given out across the three LGAs is $2,671,852 to 53 of 96 applicants.

On the Australian Government Services website there are links to apply for The Special Disaster Grant – Bushfires — eligible to primary producers.

Service NSW is taking applications for the NSW Small Business and Non-Profit Organisation Grant of up to $50,000.

This new grant replaces the previous $15,000 disaster recovery grant for small business.

On the website there are questions such as — “I have off-farm income. How will this impact my eligibility?”

Apiarists are also eligible too apply as producers.

Numbers about RFS members who are eligible to receive $200 a day payments was not available from the NSW Service Centre or the state government who are handling the payments.