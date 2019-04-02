Menu
Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin took these photos of a house fire at East Ballina.
Fire destroys home at Ballina

2nd Apr 2019 7:35 AM

AN EAST Ballina home has been completely destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Residents reported the blaze started around 1.15am.

Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin, who lives nearby, said: "It was horrible to witness someone's home (get destroyed) like that."

The Pine Ave, East Ballina home has been destroyed.
It is understood a young family lived in the Pine Ave home but they managed to escape the blaze.

Ms McKellar-McLouglin said it was a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to evacuate neighbours amid fears the blaze would spread.

"We heard it and ran out whilst calling Triple-0," she said.

"Then I started to wake the neighbours; they were still asleep.

"The homes are way too close together there, plus have units underneath."

Alyson Esler wrote on the Ballina Crime Reports Facebook page: "Very sad for all people involved. One of Pine Avenue's original older homes."

The community is already reacting with offers to help the residents.

Lynette Komidar wrote: "I have a couch if needed. Food etc. Will help if possible."

At this stage it is not known what cause the fire.

More to come.

