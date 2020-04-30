Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Fire crews investigate reports of smoke in Lismore

Aisling Brennan
by
30th Apr 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5pm: HAZARD reduction burning has caused smoke to spread across Lismore, according to emergency services.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews confirmed the reported smoke between Lagoon Grass Rd and Howards Grass Rd was the result of a landowner doing hazard reduction burning.

Meanwhile, crews were called off from attending a job at Oliver St, East Lismore after police attended the scene.

 

Original story: EMEREGENCY crews have been called to the East Lismore area this afternoon following several reports of smoke sightings.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed two separate trucks were attending callouts.

She said they'd received a few Triple 0 phones calls in the last 15 minutes about smoke in the Lismore area.

The first truck is attending a "large burn" between Lagoon Grass Rd and Howards Grass Rd.

The second truck is investigating smoke in the area of Oliver St, East Lismore.

RFS are also assisting with the investigation.

More information to come.

lismore nsw fire & rescue smoke
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        X-RATED: Which town spends most on sex toys?

        premium_icon X-RATED: Which town spends most on sex toys?

        News A SEX TOY company has revealed which products are the most popular in Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle and Byron Bay.

        What you can do to help end COVID-19 lockdown

        What you can do to help end COVID-19 lockdown

        News WE ARE all pretty desperate to see an end to home isolation … here is what you can...

        How you can join online bushfire inquiry

        How you can join online bushfire inquiry

        News Were you impacted by the devastating bushfires?

        Another Song About Love is not your ordinary book, or album

        premium_icon Another Song About Love is not your ordinary book, or album

        News A LISMORE novelist and singer is set to release her new project, and it’s something...