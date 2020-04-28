‘Fine me’: Flouting backpacker dares police

A Swedish backpacker has gone viral after appearing to dare police to fine her $1200 for flouting social-distancing restrictions while sunbaking on a Gold Coast beach.

Linn Clark posted a video of herself at an unidentified beach last week before any lockout rules were eased.

In it she complained that she couldn't be outside, saying she was having to look over her shoulder as she enjoyed the sunshine in a black bikini.

Her video, shared on TikTok, quickly outraged other users, but Ms Clark has told news.com.au she wasn't asking to be fined and didn't go to any beaches that were closed

Swedish backpacker Linn Clarn shared a video of her sunbaking on a Gold Coast beach during strict lockdown restrictions. Picture: Instagram / Linn Clark

"This is where we're at right now in Australia, I have to have a look around me when I'm sunbathing so there's no cops arresting me on the Gold Coast," she said.

"Arrest me, for sunbathing? That's … what the … what?"

Across the short video was a block of text that read: "Give me a fine 1200Auddollar."

Ms Clark also added several hashtags to her rant about the coronavirus situation, including "#fineme".

In the clip she says she’s looking over her shoulder for cops. Picture: TikTok / Linn Clark

While she appears to be outraged by the restrictions, followers weren't sympathetic to her plight, telling her she needed to be "taking this pandemic seriously".

"If everybody did it the beach would be packed. Inconsiderate.. maybe go home if you don't take this serious. We are and look at our statistics," one wrote.

"Yeah it's cos of the pandemic it not supposed to leave your house except for essential activities," another said.

"Yes, backpackers are not excluded," one pointed out, while another said "extreme times, extreme measures".

A post on Ms Clark's Instagram page states she went to Burleigh Heads beach six days ago where she "went out surfing again". It appears to have been posted the same day as her TikTok video.

Ms Clark has defended the video, telling news.com.au she "wanted to live my life as I usually do".

"I did not want police to fine me or arrest me, it was not anything like that" she said. "Also every time I have been to the beach it's been open still, security and police looking around just to see so that no one was more than two and two.

"I went to the beach because I wanted to live my life as I usually do here in Gold Coast, so when Surfers closed I went to Burleigh and when it opened again I went back."

Ms Clark shared another TikTok video yesterday titled, "To you hater" appearing to respond to the backlash.

In the short video she responds to people criticising her and telling her to "return home" by saying she can't go back to her home country because "my ticket got cancelled".

Ms Clark said her flight home had been cancelled. Picture: Instagram / Linn Clark

Over the weekend Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state would be mildly easing restrictions from May 2 that would allow Queenslanders to leave their homes for recreation.

Activities permitted include going for a drive (within 50km of home), riding a motorbike or jet ski, boating for recreation, having a picnic and being able to shop for non-essential items.

People are still required to stay in their household groups, or meet up with one person only if they are by themselves, and observe social distancing.

Sunbaking is not on the list of permitted activities.

In NSW, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced this morning that restrictions would be easing from Friday, allowing two adults at a time to visit each other across different households.

