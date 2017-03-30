25°
Finding the right balance is easy in Lismore

29th Mar 2017 6:14 PM
Fibre and textile artist, Kylie Caldwell, and coordinator of The Casino Wake Up Time Group rolls up a silk print with Bundjalung and Kunwinjku artists taking part in cultural exchange in Northern Rivers.
Fibre and textile artist, Kylie Caldwell, and coordinator of The Casino Wake Up Time Group rolls up a silk print with Bundjalung and Kunwinjku artists taking part in cultural exchange in Northern Rivers.

IT IS nearly a year since I began as editor of The Lismore Echo and a draft of the NSW Government's 20-year North Coast Plan was threatening to drop Lismore's City status. I remember thinking that would be disastrous for us as a regional centre. We would lose so much government funding in terms of infrastructure and services. I'd better make the community aware of the implications.

It is good to know, a year later, there have been people seriously working for us to make sure, as announcement states (see page 3), we have retained our place in the much needed 80 point plan. Our economic and population growth has been taken into account. And no wonder. Lismore is a wonderful place in which to live and work. Best of all, the region offers both jobs and lifestyle. We have the balance right.

Having said that, I felt really self conscious when I joined colleague and editor of The Richmond River Examiner, Susanna Freymark, in Casino last week. I went to meet the Bundjalung women taking part in a cultural exchange with indigenous Kunwinjku women artists from Arnhem Land. See the preview (also page 3) of the workshop taking place in Clunes this weekend. Unfortunately, I'd had one too many coffees and was off with the pixies on caffeine on arrival. There I was, ready with my million questions, when a car full of these beautiful indigenous women turned up. They were a long way from home and yet already so grounded amongst their Bundjalung sisters. I had to make a conscious effort to breath and relax as I watched them create the most exquisite silk prints from local plants and roots. I wished I could sit and watch them all day but of course I had to rush back to the office.

Topics:  arnhem land arts northern rivers bundjalung clunes injalak arts kunwinjku northern territory

A morning with indigenous artists is a grounding experience away from the office

