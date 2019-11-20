Financial support for fire victims

HELP FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT: Disaster assistance has been extended to Lismore, Kyogle and Ballina Council areas to help those worst-hit by the ongoing NSW bushfires.

DISASTER assistance has been extended to Lismore, Kyogle and Ballina Council areas to help those worst-hit by the NSW bushfires.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the government have "acted swiftly to provide immediate financial support to bushfire-hit communities”.

He said the funding is in addition to disaster assistance already made available to Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour council areas.

"The Disaster Recovery Payment will immediately put cash into the pockets of those in need, providing $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children,” Mr Hogan said.

The payment is available to people whose homes has been severely damaged or destroyed, who have been seriously injured or who have lost a family member in the fires.

Assistance measures available under the Disaster Recovery Funding may include;

support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets;

Disaster Recovery Allowance providing eligible applicants up to 13 weeks income support, for people who have lost their income as a direct result of the fires.

freight subsidies for primary producers

grants to eligible non-profit organisations

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at www.emergency.nsw.gov.au