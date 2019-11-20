Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HELP FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT: Disaster assistance has been extended to Lismore, Kyogle and Ballina Council areas to help those worst-hit by the ongoing NSW bushfires.
HELP FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT: Disaster assistance has been extended to Lismore, Kyogle and Ballina Council areas to help those worst-hit by the ongoing NSW bushfires. Frank Redward
News

Financial support for fire victims

Jackie Munro
by
20th Nov 2019 9:00 AM

DISASTER assistance has been extended to Lismore, Kyogle and Ballina Council areas to help those worst-hit by the NSW bushfires.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the government have "acted swiftly to provide immediate financial support to bushfire-hit communities”.

He said the funding is in addition to disaster assistance already made available to Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour council areas.

"The Disaster Recovery Payment will immediately put cash into the pockets of those in need, providing $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children,” Mr Hogan said.

The payment is available to people whose homes has been severely damaged or destroyed, who have been seriously injured or who have lost a family member in the fires.

Assistance measures available under the Disaster Recovery Funding may include;

  • support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets;
  • Disaster Recovery Allowance providing eligible applicants up to 13 weeks income support, for people who have lost their income as a direct result of the fires.
  • freight subsidies for primary producers
  • grants to eligible non-profit organisations

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at www.emergency.nsw.gov.au

bush fire assistance disaster recovery northernnswfires northern rivers fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU professor witnesses 'world's biggest orgasm'

        premium_icon SCU professor witnesses 'world's biggest orgasm'

        Environment THE ground-breaking science project aims to regenerate a national treasure.

        Champion swimmer nominated as young achiever

        premium_icon Champion swimmer nominated as young achiever

        Sport Swim captain nominated as young achiever

        Drug supply accused claims religious prejudice in court

        premium_icon Drug supply accused claims religious prejudice in court

        Crime The accused has requested court transcripts to assist his case

        RATES DECISION: Councillors to vote tonight

        premium_icon RATES DECISION: Councillors to vote tonight

        Council News Councillors will vote on a controversial rates hike