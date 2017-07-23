24°
Property

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail | 23rd Jul 2017 7:00 AM
Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SECRETIVE colony for people who wanted to live off the grid in "earthships" has collapsed, leaving a community divided.

Some out-of-pocket investors have been critical of the community's founders but others remain supportive, threatening The Sunday Mail with a class action should the paper publish an article, the Courier Mail reports.

The Sunday Mail can reveal what was meant to be a dream Utopia in the forested foothills just over the Queensland-NSW border has turned into a nightmare.

Villagers paid up to $160,000 each to be part of Bhula Bhula but have now split into squabbling factions as they try to protect or recover their investment.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  alternative community bhula bhula murwillumbah off the grid

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

SCU's Sunflower has seeded in fertile soil at this year's Splendour in The Grass Festival

SCU's Sunflower has seeded in fertile soil at this year's...

SCU Sunflower debuts at Splendour to showcase future of music festivals

Night and day are for the young at Splendour

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

Splendour the ultimate place for music lovers and the young

Midwifery students from SCU donate birthing tools

STUDENT SUPPORT: Lismore Base Hospital midwifery unit manager Sue Colquhoun and senior midwifery manager for Grafton and Lismore, Connie Greenwood, joined medical staff at Lismore Base Hospital when SCU nursing student Inny Slade (centre holding parcel) presented the unit with donations to the maternity ward which from funds raised at the student-led professional midwifery conference at Tweed Heads.

Nursing students donate to birthing centres

Lismore students and Toyota team up to plant trees

National Tree Day - planting trees at Pioneer Park in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

22nd year of Planet Ark's Schools Tree Day

Local Partners

Farmer emerges as potential next Lismore MP

TREGEAGLE farmer Austin Curtin has become the first potential candidate to replace Thomas George as the Nationals candidate for Lismore at the next election.

Rail trails attract millions of tourism dollars

RAIL TRAIL FUN: Celebrating the Brisbane Valley rail Trail Experience. Rail trails around the world can be of economic benefit to regional areas as they attract locals and international tourists.

Rail trails can be an economic boost to regions

Kitty Flanagan's smashing comedy show is coming

Kitty Flanagan is performing at C.ex Coffs this Friday.

The popular comedian brings her latest stand up show to Lismore

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

WATCH: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour in the Grass

VIDEO: REVELLERS lined up in droves at the Glitoris body art tent as the ‘Disco Boobs’ glitter trend took off on day two of the 2017 Splendour in the Grass music...

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

Twitter explodes over Stranger Things season two

Will gets transported back to the Upside Down.

Finally, a proper look at Stranger Things season 2

Warner Bros. confirms a number of confusing sequels

Wonder Woman is getting a sequel.

There's some very good news for Wonder Woman fans

New Thor: Ragnarok trailer is everything you could want

Thor and his brother Loki seem to be on the same side.

Another Thor trailer has landed, and it's hot

Check out the 22 women who'll chase the next Bachelor

Meet the women vying for Matty J's heart on The Bachelor.

The 22 women of the Bachelor have been revealed

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!