Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Townsville financial Adviser has faced court over using clients’ savings to ‘fund his personal lifestyle expenses’. Photo: FILE
A Townsville financial Adviser has faced court over using clients’ savings to ‘fund his personal lifestyle expenses’. Photo: FILE
News

Financial adviser ‘used $1.1M of clients’ money’ to fund lifestyle

26th Feb 2020 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville financial adviser has been charged with dishonestly using clients' money to the tune of $1.1 million to allegedly fund his personal lifestyle.

Following an ASIC investigation, Anthony Vivian Dick, a former financial adviser based in Townsville has been charged with eleven counts of dishonestly applying to his own use property belonging to another, contrary to section 408C (1)(a) of the Criminal Code Act 1899 (Queensland).

ASIC alleges that between March 2006 and December 2017, Mr Dick accessed and transferred around $1.1 million from his clients' superannuation, pension and personal savings accounts. It is alleged that Mr Dick used his clients' savings to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

Mr Dick appeared at the first mention of the matter at Townsville Magistrates Court on February 10.

The court granted bail to Mr Dick and made an order that he surrender his passport.

The matter will next come before the court on May 11.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral of a brief of evidence from ASIC.

Due to changes to the Criminal Code during the period of the alleged offending, the charges carry various maximum penalties of between 10 to 14 years' imprisonment if proven.

More Stories

Show More
clients financial adviser lifestyle money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five reasons coasties should head west

        premium_icon Five reasons coasties should head west

        News YES, Byron Bay is stunning but venture an hour west to a country full of surprises

        Jeanswest saved from brink of ruin

        Jeanswest saved from brink of ruin

        Business Jeanswest sold to Harbour Guidance Pty Ltd, saving 680 jobs

        M1 traffic changes announced

        premium_icon M1 traffic changes announced

        News Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        Crime Tracey Louise Hughes allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer