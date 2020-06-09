FINALLY: Govt agrees to improve Bruxner Hwy safety

A motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway, Cowlong and Alphadale Roads at Alphadale.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway, Cowlong and Alphadale Roads at Alphadale.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

THE NSW Government has finally responded to greater community safety concerns over a horror stretch of the Bruxner Hwy, between Lismore and Ballina.

Many members of the community recently shared their experience of the section of road, including the Alphadale black spot which has a terrible crash history.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's recently revealed a plan to realign the Bruxner Hwy to bypass the notorious crossroads, with residents calling for a 60km zone be installed in the interim.

Too many fatalities, crash injuries and near-misses has prompted Lismore MP Janelle Saffin to plan a major realignment of the Bruxner Highway to bypass the notorious Alphadale blackspot.

The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole has not yet commented on whether the department would consider the realignment as part of future safety works.

But he has revealed new signage is being installed along the Bruxner Hwy, near the Alphadale Road intersection east of Goonellabah, to warn motorists to slow down and exercise caution.

Mr Toole said a range of upgrade options were being investigated to improve safety along the road in response to community concerns.

"We know the local community has been calling for enhanced safety measures at this location and we've listened, which is why we are seeing signs installed near the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Alphadale/Cowlong roads - and why we are investigating a range of options to further improve safety in this area," Mr Toole said.

"The new signage is only the first step towards providing safer journeys for motorists."

Mr Toole said improving access from the intersection onto the highway - particularly for larger vehicles from the nearby macadamia processing facility - is among options being considered, together with vehicle activated signs.

"Transport for NSW is working closely with the Lismore City Council Traffic Committee to consider longer term options as well as the possibility of changes to speed limits in the area," Mr Toole said.

Lismore City Council has been engaged to install the 16 new signs which is expected to take a week, weather permitting.

Ms Saffin has been approached for comment.

