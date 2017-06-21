22°
Community

Finale takes it to heart

By Sophie Moeller | 20th Jun 2017 4:34 PM
LIGHTNESS OF BEING: Principal Michael Coleman with students from Eureka Public School making love heart lanterns to take part in 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade.
LIGHTNESS OF BEING: Principal Michael Coleman with students from Eureka Public School making love heart lanterns to take part in 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BE PREPARED to laugh and cry, dance and sing. It is going to be emotional but, most of all, it is going to be about coming together and moving on.

This year's fiery finale to the Lantern Parade will be the first coming together of the community since the flood and its director, Michael Coleman, is going to make sure it is a celebration our city and its regions will never forget.

Michael is no stranger to big productions. He might be principal of a small school - Eureka Public with just over 40 pupils - but he has been staging large numbers of students for nearly his entire career, having been an assistant director for the annual NSW Schools Spectaculars and a Regional Arts Consultant - not to mention his involvement in The Lismore Arts Festival over past years and the Sydney Olympic opening ceremony in 2000.

This year's finale to the Lantern Parade is his second and it promises to be "really beautiful”, Michael said.

It is not without its challenges, he said, coming off the back of last year's more straight forward Dreamtime narrative.

The 2017 finale tells the story of Lismore's "resilient heart” which has been developed from a "soundscape” of music.

The whole community is involved including members of the SES and many of the region's children and community organisations.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

This year's parade is especially important, he said, because it represents a return to normality.

"This is what we do every year and the flood has not stopped that,” Michael said.

"The fireworks are going to be bigger and better than ever, they are going to pull out all stops.”

It will be emotional but there will be lots of lightness too.

There will be dancing with umbrellas, the SES performing to The

Rolling Stones and lots and lots of hearts.

The kids from Eureka Public, like many in Lismore at this time of year, have been busy making lanterns for the parade.

No guesses as to the type they have been making this year.

Topics:  eureka public school fiery finale lantern parade lismore

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Toenail picking at parties? No thanks

Toenail picking at parties? No thanks

When a pleasant conversation at a party suddenly makes you want to run for the door

Pigeon chicks to be raised in captivity

A White- headed Pigeon chick found by WIRES.

Buddy system helps to save pigeon chicks

Ben now in Nimbin for life of freedom

Jens takes on Ben from The Doghouse

Lismore Pound empty of dogs again

Weather forecast forces Aviation Expo to postpone

Unloading cargo from C-17A Globemaster III on Wilkins Runway.

Lismore City Council postpones expo

Local Partners

ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

A NUMBER of roads across the Northern Rivers are closed due to the heavy rainfall.

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

Can you believe it's been 20 years?

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

DESPITE it becoming one of the most bankable movie franchises in history, Wahlberg has explained why he isn’t interested in doing any more Transformers movies.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 Contact Agent

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Excellent Opportunity in Byron Bay&#39;s Arts and Industrial Estate

4/65 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in Byron Bays Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious commercial property ... Contact Agent

Situated in Byron Bays Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious commercial property is conveniently positioned and offers the opportunity of a solid investment or...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!