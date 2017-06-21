Finale takes it to heart

LIGHTNESS OF BEING: Principal Michael Coleman with students from Eureka Public School making love heart lanterns to take part in 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade.

BE PREPARED to laugh and cry, dance and sing. It is going to be emotional but, most of all, it is going to be about coming together and moving on.

This year's fiery finale to the Lantern Parade will be the first coming together of the community since the flood and its director, Michael Coleman, is going to make sure it is a celebration our city and its regions will never forget.

Michael is no stranger to big productions. He might be principal of a small school - Eureka Public with just over 40 pupils - but he has been staging large numbers of students for nearly his entire career, having been an assistant director for the annual NSW Schools Spectaculars and a Regional Arts Consultant - not to mention his involvement in The Lismore Arts Festival over past years and the Sydney Olympic opening ceremony in 2000.

This year's finale to the Lantern Parade is his second and it promises to be "really beautiful”, Michael said.

It is not without its challenges, he said, coming off the back of last year's more straight forward Dreamtime narrative.

The 2017 finale tells the story of Lismore's "resilient heart” which has been developed from a "soundscape” of music.

The whole community is involved including members of the SES and many of the region's children and community organisations.

This year's parade is especially important, he said, because it represents a return to normality.

"This is what we do every year and the flood has not stopped that,” Michael said.

"The fireworks are going to be bigger and better than ever, they are going to pull out all stops.”

It will be emotional but there will be lots of lightness too.

There will be dancing with umbrellas, the SES performing to The

Rolling Stones and lots and lots of hearts.

The kids from Eureka Public, like many in Lismore at this time of year, have been busy making lanterns for the parade.

No guesses as to the type they have been making this year.