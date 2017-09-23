Final stop for Lismore resident

MOST train trips are fairly pleasant affairs, but for William Moles Arthur, it would be the last thing he ever did.

Mr Arthur was considered to be in the best of health when he walked out of his home early in the morning of June 23, 1932.

The Northern Star of the day reported that he had hurried to catch the train and then had a heart seizure while sitting in a carriage on the train between Bexhill and Lismore.

The trip was only three stops along which included Bexhill, Woodlawn, North Lismore and Lismore itself, which was part of the Murwillumbah railway line.

This line opened in 1894, with a full extension opened up in 1932 to Sydney.

By the time William arrived at Lismore the medical officer pronounced him dead.

William Arthur was 75 years old when he got on that train and had been living in the Richmond River district for 50 years, selecting land at Dorroughby.

He retired to Bexhill 12 years previously, with his wife Fanny who he had been married to for 46 years.

Mr Arthur was a twin who was born at Shellharbour and when he died he left four sons and five daughters behind.

He is buried at Lismore Cemetery, East Lismore.

References