Final chance to apply for grants

GRANT: Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Director Julie Ainsworth, presents Biala special School Principal Bhavni Stewart, and Biala Support Services CEO Linda Walsh with a $30,000 grant in 2017, with Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Director Jennifer Leslie. Peter Stoop

IF YOU are an organisation looking for grant funding, you'd better get a wriggle on and apply.

The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's final funding round for the 2018/19 year will close next Monday.

Charitable Foundation executive officer Graham Batten said he urges all eligible local not-for-profit organisations who are seeking funding for their project make a submission before the deadline.

"The Charitable Foundation is looking to fund projects that offer innovative ideas to address important community issues,” he said.

"Our mission is to support projects that help to rewrite the future for people who are disadvantaged, marginalised or isolated and support social opportunity in our regional communities.”

Twice a year the Charitable Foundation provides approximately $800,000 in funding for projects across regional New South Wales.

For more information, and to access the online application form, visit www.charitbalefoundation.com.au.